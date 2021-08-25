The fall semester is in full swing with loads of incoming students, campus-wide events and competitive sports games making a comeback during an otherwise strange time in our lives.
On March 11, 2020, The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, which then led to many months of panic and speculation. Fortunately, earlier in 2021 came the introduction of the Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Although these vaccines have been proven to be safe, effective and decrease your risk of being severely ill or even hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are still many individuals who oppose getting the shot.
There has been a plethora of misinformation spread about the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. From easily corrected myths that have been refuted several times to just plain confusion about the topic at hand, there are facts that can be easily found to disprove this false information.
These misconceptions (and others like them) are very dangerous because of their power to pursuade people to believe something that is just not right. What follows is what we are seeing today.
Large amounts of unvaccinated individuals are taking up space in hospitals for others who may need them for reasons other than COVID-19. We are also seeing people who contracted the disease obtain prolonged symptoms, which hinder them further down the line. These symptoms include many months of lost sense of taste and smell or difficulty breathing, among others, according to the Mayo Clinic website.
This is in large part due to the Delta variant, the most infectious variant of COVID-19 that was originally identified in India and is now spreading fast globally. It is two times as contagious as the other variants, but can be combatted with help of the vaccine according to the CDC.
The obvious motivator is that you are receiving a vaccine not just to prevent infection for yourself, but for your family and friends who may be vulnerable to illness. These loved ones could not only get sick, but because of the nature of the Delta variant, they could also die.
The biggest motivator of them all is the thought of having the world go on pause again like it did back in March 2020. Over the past couple of months, especially in the summer, we made some major progress in slowing down the virus due to the eagerness to get vaccinated.
Everyday activities like going shopping, eating out at a restaurant with a friend or even just visiting with family felt safe. Now we are heading back where we once were, but this situation can be avoided.
As someone who has been vaccinated for over five months, specifically with the Pfizer vaccine, it has only been helpful for me. I have been able to protect myself and the people closest to me. Another big plus is I feel very safe and know that my family will be safe because I am vaccinated.
The best thing is that you can enjoy your time as a full-time college student the way it should be; engaging with other students and sharing with them your academic success, without the fear of contracting the disease on any given day.
Of course there is a slight possibility you can still contract the disease even if you are fully vaccinated, but having the vaccine will lower the risk of danger significantly into something manageable.
It is understandable to be wary of a medical injection that will enter your body, because it is, of course, your body. However, there has been much scientific research and study that has resulted in a healthy vaccine.
This decision is naturally up to each person, but it seems as though the science behind these vaccines has worked so far and will only get better in the future. Also, the longer others wait, the worse the situation gets, as it is getting now.
Getting vaccinated against this disease is a step in the right direction and one we must try to take together before it is too late.
