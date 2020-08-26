Many things around campus have been changing ever since we have gotten back to campus. With the move to online and hybrid classes, we here at The Daily Toreador have done the same. Earlier this week, we announced that most of our content will be moving to our website, dailytoreador.com, and will be only printing once a week starting next week. This, in my opinion, allows us to get stories out faster to our readers and gives us more creative freedom when it comes to print publications this semester. It also means we have to get creative with our social media and online content and how we deliver it to our readers.
With that being said, I am proud to announce that The Daily Toreador opinions section is getting a new podcast, The Matador Beat. This podcast will be an opinion-based podcast featuring various editors and staffers here at The Daily Toreador. We will be all about Tech focusing on the student life and anything that is impacting student life at the moment. Our first podcast will be launching on Spotify next Monday, Aug. 31 and coming soon to the iTunes podcast. The topic of our first episode will be all about the first week of classes and what we thought about it. Find it at The Matador Beat playlist on Spotify Monday morning.
Also, don’t forget to catch our weekly video, The Raider Rundown hosted by Madeline Diffee, where she will go over what happened the prior week and what’s to come. Be on the lookout for it on all of our social media.
Since we are talking about all things COVID-19 related all the time, I felt that it was appropriate to hear from fellow students during this time. We want them to give students advice and encouragement during this stressful time. That is why I am proud to announce a project where guest columns/ letters will be published online or in-print written by student leaders around campus and athletes. This project’s goal is to remind students why following the safety measures are important, but rather coming from us or Tech, they are hearing it from their peers.
As Texas Tech produces and sends more athletes to the professional stage, the sports section will be covering their respective journeys and keeping up with the professional path of Tech’s top-tier athletes. The sports column will also extend to sporting events that don’t exactly pertain to Tech, as all major sports are starting to get back underway. The sports section will be sure to keep you informed on all big moves, trades and events in the world of sports. There will also be some specialty sports opinions that will be published on this page once sports here at Tech get underway.
The final new thing that is coming to the opinions section is our weekly Spotify playlist that will be curated by our Managing Editor, Mallory Rosetta. These playlists will be updated frequently and are perfect for your walk to class or your bus ride to campus. There will also be many more playlist, coming to our Spotify account in the future. Find our Spotify code at the bottom of the paper.
I am excited to see every student back on campus and looking forward to my staff and I putting out some fantastic content this semester. As always, the opinions section is an open forum to the student body to submit guest columns. Please email opinions@dailytoreador.com or myself if you are interested in writing a guest column. Remember to check out our website at dailytoreador.com for all breaking and daily news coverage. Also, be sure to follow our Facebook (The Daily Toreador), Twitter (@DailyToreador, @DT_Photo and @TheDT_Sports) and Instagram (@dailytoreador) to stay up to date on what is going on at Tech. As always, stand united under the Double T and sing the Matador song with pride. Strive for honor evermore, long live the Matadors.
