I don’t remember what age adults began asking me what my dream job was, but it was quite early on. This generation, in our growing awareness of and dissatisfaction with the dark realities of late-stage capitalism, has made a meme of a phrase that sums this sentiment up well: I do not dream of labor.
As many of us prepare for graduation and beyond, we should understand that the idea of a dream job has not and will never serve us — and that’s OK. The pressure of being head-over-heels in love with your job does a disservice to the joys of life outside of work.
Young people are always being compelled to find their “thing;” their passion. If they’re lucky enough, this passion is easily monetizable and that dream can be achieved — making money while doing what they love.
Speaking from a personal perspective, the idea of pursuing my ultimate passion, if I even truly have one anymore, seems draining. Work is draining, and the idea that doing what you love means you never have to work a day in your life sounds more like a coping mechanism than a fact.
Ideally, we wouldn’t have to cope with everyday stresses if it wasn’t societally acceptable for suffering to be a constant state of living. Yes, such is the nature of life, but why remind ourselves to rely on a dream instead of finding ways as a society to make the day-to-day less insufferable?
I remember stories from the adults in my life about how they’d started their careers decades ago starry-eyed and eager about their fields: law, medicine, real estate. Thirty years later, it has worn them down, but that one career is where all their expertise lies.
What younger generations are starting to realize is this is no way to live. If you don’t stay at the same job for years and years, you get called lazy and it looks bad on your resume, and it isn’t fair.
Surely we all must understand that people are multifaceted and that it’s OK to get bored; to change careers; to not follow the traditional path. The push to limit ourselves for the sake of money and security is what makes us the saddest.
Instead of glorifying the hustle and pushing people to make every passion a stream of income, we should have our hobbies, our treasured activities that provide relief from the pressure of life. To adore one’s job is a great privilege, but it’s fine if a job is less than ideal; we’re all just getting by.
We should learn instead to prioritize jobs with a healthy work-life balance, that provide a positive working environment or fulfill whatever needs people have. Perhaps it’s not “the dream,” but it could be a career that somewhat lessens the anxieties of working life.
There’s a lot of privilege in being able to muse about these things; I’m young and pursuing a college education. I don’t have to support a family or pay nearly as many bills as I will have to later on.
Who am I to tell anyone the outlook they should have on their career? What’s clear is that any path of living that strays from the norm is condemned because of collective fear, the very real fears of being financially unstable, homeless, hungry or just severely lacking in any way.
The more we begin to let go of the rigidity of work culture, the better off we’ll all come to be. It’s OK to not have a “purpose,” especially if that purpose is just to generate an income.
The toxic ideas we are fed about labor and careers start from a young age and pervade our identities until we believe we are our jobs. Given the growing mental health crisis in this country, if we can’t change the systems that control us, we should at least try to change our mindsets.
