Q: How do I avoid freshman 15? Talking Toro: Freshman 15 is common phrase to describe how much weight a new college student may gain their first year. How to avoid it may seem tricky, but doing a little bit here and there can help. A suggestion, is to walk anywhere you can! The weather here in Lubbock changes frequently, so dress appropriately for it! Walking five to 10 minutes here and there will add up and keep some pounds off. A hard thing to do and to accept is limit how much you are eating out. It can be so tempting, but it is possible to eat healthier alternatives in a dorm. Utilize the balanced meals the campus has to offer. Limit the snacking as well. By doing all this, you are also saving money. A student fee everyone pays for is using the University Rec Center! There are fun classes every week to attend that can help you stay active. Being an adult and being on your own means taking on new responsibilities, one of which is your health.
Q: How do you get a professor to like you? Talking Toro: There are ways to get a professor to like you without seeming like a teacher’s pet. For starters, introduce yourself after a class. That way, they can put a name to a face and keep you in the back of their mind. Speak up in class. It can sometimes feel scary, but professors are here to help you, not make fun of you. Raise your hand and answer that question if you know it. It shows you care about the class and are paying attention. Go to office hours if need be. Even the smallest questions can be answered in those designated times. Professors love to help and probably prefer if students utilize office hours. Making good grades, or trying to, is also a good way for a professor to get to know you and like you. If your grade came down from an A- to a B+, the professor may help you out and round your grade up. If the professor sees effort from you and knows you care about class, the professor will notice and give you credit where it’s due.
Editor’s note: The Talking Toro is a new addition to the opinions page. Feel free to ask questions you want to get advice on and The Talking Toro will answer them here. Whenever you see the bull, advice will be given. Ask questions to opinions@dailytoreador.com and be on the lookout for future Toro advice.
