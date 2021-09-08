Q: How do I make friends in college?
Talking Toro: Making friends in college can seem tricky no matter how much older you get. For first-years, transfers or even students that want new friends, the task seems hard to accomplish. However, Tech offers over 500 student organizations that can make it easier.
By joining a club that is geared towards your interest, making conversation with people comes easier. Look up student organizations that you may have an interest in or even create one of your own if it does not exist. A website to look onto is TechConnect. Another way is volunteering.
By volunteering at local and on campus events you meet people who decided to use their spare time volunteering and already have a conversation starter. Attend events that Tech organizations hosts. There is something going on every day on campus.
You can find what is going on around campus through social media or techannounce, and those are opportunities to meet people. By putting yourself out there, it gives a chance for people to know who you are. It is okay to be shy and nervous, but if everyone was shy and nervous to talk to each other, it would be a quiet campus.
Over time, because you put yourself out there and mingle, friends do follow. You just have to be the one to extend the olive branch.
