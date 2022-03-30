There are incidents, accidents or problems or whatever someone wants to call them happening frequently in the world of sports. Sports are a large source of entertainment, but the lengths and circumstances that professional leagues go through to protect their athletes is unethical.
Athletes are people too, which means when they get in trouble with the law, they should have the same consequences as anyone else who isn’t an athlete. Which for the men in sports typically doesn’t go that way.
For example, Antonio Brown has been known to be a rebellious player in the National Football League. His track record started in 2019 when he was released by the New England Patriots for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. And then reportedly threatened the same woman through text message.
According to the sporting news website, Brown was suspended for eight games from the NFL but not due to the sexual assault allegations but because he violated an NFL policy. That policy being that he attacked a driver of a moving company. Which is an entirely different situation in itself, but that was the reason for his suspension and not because they had to investigate for the sexual assault allegations.
It is understandable that the athletes are innocent until proven guilty, but if multiple alleged assault cases rise up against a player, shouldn’t time be taken to thoroughly investigate the situation? No more playing time until the case is truly figured out.
Brown is not the only case in which an athlete gets to continue their normal day-to-day lifestyle while a crime is being investigated.
According to The Ranker website, former soccer player Marlon King, in 2008, lost his soccer contract after being sentenced to prison for 18 months for sexually and physically assaulting a woman.
After his release, he was signed by the Coventry City Football Club. He went to prison, yes, but he should not have been allowed to be on the same platform that led him to do those crimes.
That seems to be the pattern among athletes is that when they are given this glorious second chance, it does more harm than good.
Reiterating that athletes are people, therefore mistakes happen, however, those mistakes should not happen again and there should be consequences for such actions. Taking away the privilege to play for a sports team is a huge way that professional leagues can actually make a difference.
This would showcase not only that is unacceptable to any degree, but that after an athlete just thinks of doing an unforgivable crime, it’s over. There are other careers they can try again at that point but being an athlete and being given that platform is unjust and especially for the women that only get silenced.
It’s shocking how the NFL or NBA places their athletes on a pedestal that no one can reach. Especially when it comes to the safety of women. It’s ironic because there are women working as reporters, analysts or even referees.
They are not thinking of the safety of the entire organization, but more so how can the athletes continue to bring them more money.
Younger generations look up to these male athletes and organizations seem to forget that. They are sending a message for the future and so far that message is it’s OK to be involved with sexual assault because the leagues are going to protect you as best they can.
Athletes are not the ones we need to give the benefit of the doubt to, there are many other people who should actually be praised for their efforts in trying to change humanity.
It’s enjoyable to watch sports and get excited over them, but it’s more disappointing seeing another case arise of alleged sexual assault and the NFL or any other league puts it under the carpet for it to be forgotten.
All athletes, male or female should be held accountable for actions they chose to endure. Whether that’s stricter suspension, permanent removal from the league or actual jail time, consequences are needed in order for an actual change in how the athletic system works.
