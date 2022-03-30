Airing on Sunday, the Oscars have delivered amazing performances and entertainment for Hollywood and audiences all over.
However, many celebrities and audience members alike noticed the lack of women’s representation in the show.
According to an article published by The Wrap, an entertainment website showed women represented only 28 percent of individual categories this year, the lowest percentage in the three past years.
The film industry is notorious for its mistreatment of women. The MeToo movement that exposed many prominent Hollywood figures tells of this mistreatment against women. However, the Academy Awards are not innocent in holding these individuals accountable; for example, convicted child rapist, Roman Polanski was honored with an award in 2003, 19 years after his 1977 arrest.
Famous actresses in Hollywood continue to speak on the pay gap for women in Hollywood. The unfairness of male actors being paid more speaks to many levels of Hollywood’s problems with regards to women.
Hollywood’s history of silencing and disregarding women creates a male-dominated field that challenges women from entering.
Statistics by Women and Hollywood expose this gender disparity in movies. 66 percent of speaking roles belonged to males, with women only making up 34 percent of these roles. The gap proved to be even larger for the portrayal of LGBTQ+ and disabled women in film.
The inclusivity in film is still weak for minorities; women and women of color represented 17 percent of leading or co-leading roles.
Along with acting roles, women behind the scenes are seeing a lack of representation. 10.5 percent of film directors in Hollywood were represented by women and 22 percent of top leadership roles in film were held by women.
The Oscars continue to lack representation for women in majority in the categories. Furthermore, misogynistic jokes and interviews enable this unfair treatment of women in Hollywood.
The most-talked about spat of the Oscars night appeared to be the moment actor Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock on stage regarding a joke about the former’s wife, Jada-Pinkett Smith. The joke, which referenced Pinkett-Smith’s hair, exposed the underlying racism and misogyny that Hollywood forces upon women and their appearance.
Allowing jokes about women feeds into the negative narrative that Hollywood has built for women and to disadvantage women.
Smith’s actions have been called into question by the Academy. However, the Academy has supported well-known predator Harvey Weinstein to thrive in Hollywood. Weinstein, with 81 wins in the show’s history, reveals the Academy’s compliance with violence and hatred against women.
Although the Oscars saw female wins in major categories such as Jane on Sunday Campion for Best Director and Sian Heder for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, moments such as the Smith and Rock situation overshadowed the triumphs of women in film with the violence of men.
Women are often severely criticized at these award shows while men escape the harsh critics that establish negativity around people. The overseeing of women’s work feeds into the cycle of abuse women face in Hollywood.
The history of the objectification of women continues to represent on film and red carpets and ignore the talented women in the industry.
The audience perspective caters to the male gaze and works to satisfy the opinions of men, completely avoiding the women who make up the audience for these events.
Women are as well moviegoers and yet the industry does not reflect this number in its films and content.
The film industry should be held accountable for its mishandling of women’s representation and recognize more women in Hollywood.
The ongoing Women’s History Month serves to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of women. The Oscars failed in properly honoring the women that make the films we love.
From award shows to the films on screen, Hollywood witnesses a misrepresentation for the women in the industry.
Hollywood should be held responsible for creating the gap for women and responsible for closing this gender gap as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.