Hello Red Raiders! As this year comes to an end and finals are about to start, we wanted to say thank you. This semester was a new experience for everyone as COVID-19 was one of many worries.Thank you for supporting us and reading our work this semester. We do what we do because of you, so thank you.
We the Fall 2021 Editorial Board of The Daily Toreador would like to say congratulations to those who are graduating in the next commencement. You have come a long way and are ready to begin he next chapter of your life. Remember to strive for honor in everything you do.
To those who are continuing their studies next semester, congratulations on finishing another semester, you are one step closer to achieving something great.
We hope you have a great and relaxing holiday. See you next year!
