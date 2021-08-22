Hi, Red Raiders.
Welcome back to campus. I cannot tell you how good it feels to see students back on campus. I am Mateo Rosiles, acting editor-in-chief for The Daily Toreador.
We are finally back in person, back on campus and back with friends; however, COVID-19 is still among us. I urge every student to do their part in helping protect friends, loved ones, professors and the Texas Tech community whether that is getting vaccinated, wearing your mask or social distancing.
I also want to say an extra special welcome back to those of us who are seniors or juniors. A lot has changed since you last saw the campus. Don’t worry, we at The DT have your back when it comes to playing catch up.
As always, you can pick up the latest copy of The Daily Toreador every Thursday morning, where you will find in-depth packages and feature stories about your classmates and possibly even you.
You can see what stories we are producing on all of our social media platforms. Just like my predecessor, we will continue to grow our social media and online presence while creating engaging content for everyone.
Catch us outside the Student Union Building every week as one of our section editors will be doing a Word on The Street and asking students hot-topic questions. Our opinions editor will continue the Matador Beat podcast with episodes appearing every other week on our website.
Stay tuned for our coverage as we start the countdown to the university’s centennials celebration and as we celebrate our 96th birthday on reporting the news to the campus and Red Raider community.
My staff and I are ready to tell the stories of the campus community this year. Feel free to reach out to me at any time by emailing mateo.r.rosiles@ttu.edu or by stopping by our office in the Media & Communication Building, room 180. I would love to hear your feedback and any suggestions you may have for us.
As always, strive for honor in everything you do and have a great semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.