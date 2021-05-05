As graduation approaches and I begin to close this chapter in my life, I want to take this moment to reflect on my time here at Texas Tech.
Graduating is such an interesting time because it is a transition of two phases in our life: the closing of one chapter and the opening of another.
In one sense, you are in a place where everything feels safe and comfortable while at the same time, you feel tentative and uncertain of the opportunities that lie ahead.
Before coming to college everyone would tell me, “Oh you’re going to learn so much,” or “You’re going to grow so much as a person”. I never truly understood what they meant. I would just stand there nodding my head and agree with them, but it never dawned on me until now, what they intended when saying that.
Not only have I dived deep into my education, but I have grown and developed so much an individual during my four years at Tech. I look back at every mistake I’ve made with so much gratitude, if it wasn't for those hard times or challenges that I went through I wouldn't be the person that I am today.
Tech has not only helped establish my professional skills, but it also has bolstered growth within myself. I have learned to be independent, to have discipline and most importantly strengthened my integrity. I am proud of the woman I have become, and I thank Tech for helping with that. If it wasn’t for those tough professors and job positions pushing me out of my comfort zone, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
Change is difficult and a bit unnerving. While graduation marks the end of school, I know there’s more to come along my journey, and I’ll still have other obstacles to overcome that will shape my life even more.
As I reflect on the past four years, I won't take for granted all the little moments that have led up to this big milestone, graduation.
Dear The Daily Toreador,
My time spent here working for The DT was truly special. I am so thankful to have worked alongside some of the hardest working students I know. It was the student’s dedication and passion for what they did that kept me going when the job got tough.
If I'm being completely honest, there were times when I wanted to quit and get another job. Moments where I would ask myself why I’m continuing because journalism isn’t my passion.
However, I told myself to stick it out till the end, and I’m so glad I did. If I were to quit when I did, I wouldn’t have been able to be pushed to my fullest potential and eventually being promoted to Digital Content Manager.
I also would have missed out on the making the amazing connections and friendships on the editorial board.
My advice to all those out there is not stop at something just because it’s hard or challenging. Keep pushing because you never know what’s ahead.
Saying farewell is quite hard when the bonds I’ve made have turned into lifelong friendships. My emotions are mixed with sadness and happiness, and saying goodbye is something I am terrible at.
Yet aside from that, I thank Texas Tech and The Daily Toreador for the moments I will hold on to and cherish forever.
Thank you, Texas Tech and The Daily Toreador for an incredible four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.