Heading off to college for the first time can be a difficult, but adventurous. Depending on the school a student chooses to attend, most likely the location will be away from home.
The location of the college you are attending can be a distance of five hours or as far as outside of the United States. No matter how long the distance is from the college the student chooses, any student can relate to the feeling of being homesick.
Homesickness is a distressing feeling people develop the longer they are away from the area they have grown up in throughout their life. It is very easy to understand why someone would feel homesick during at least one time in their life.
Usually in a situation like enrolling in college, you as a student suddenly transition and detach yourself away from a location you're so familiar with. The good news, however, is we are in the golden age for technology and as each year goes by the solution to homesickness seems to slowly show itself.
For example, during the time my grandfather went off to study in college, the only way of communication he could use to contact his family was to mail a letter. Once he mailed that letter, he would then wait several weeks for any sort of response.
Now in 2021, you can communicate with anyone no matter the distance. All within the press of a button.
We are all able to call someone, send an online email, schedule an online meeting or even just simply text through our phones. We have gotten to a point in the world where if you want to communicate with others instantly, you can.
There of course is a physical divide where we can only communicate through a screen, but that is very impressive, since the official invention of computers was not very long ago. It is also to point out that we have been able to have the ability to talk to others through a telephone and now a portable cell phone.
Though with a device like a laptop or smartphone, we are able to see the people we are talking to and see them remotely in real time. This wave of new and always improving communication technology has proven very helpful in our digital age.
For starters, some parents are not the most skilled when it comes to using new technology; however, with the worldwide push of applications like Zoom and FaceTime, almost everyone knows how to communicate electronically.
Since we have the ability to communicate electronically so fast and so easily, doing this can also make us feel happier.
If, for example, you are currently in a distant location for work or school, that can sometimes be a lonely experience depending on the situation. So being able to quickly pick up a device and communicate with somebody through a screen can be uplifting and helpful to see someone you know, rather than just their speaking through a phone.
Not only do we have applications for one on one electronic communications, but we also now have the existence of social media. Social media can be a great way to see what the people you are close to are doing and you get to show them what you are doing.
There are all kinds of ways now where we can communicate extremely quickly and online. Times have changed, and time periods like the early 1900’s where you had to wait a long span of time for a letter response in the mail, has now been behind us for the most part.
It is interesting to look at the way homesickness is being combatted in our new way of living when technology only improves as each day goes by.
Communication has changed a great deal, bringing in new opportunities and paving the way as to how communication will be further down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.