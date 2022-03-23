With Beard’s decision to return to his alma mater in 2021, some players followed him, graduated, or went into the transfer portal, leaving five players returning for newly appointed head coach Mark Adams. After combing through the transfer portal and returning players, Adams had his 16-man roster ready for the 2022 campaign.
Adams, 65 years old, grew up about 40 miles southwest of Lubbock and was one of Beard’s assistant coaches at Tech, focusing mostly on defense. At his news conference after being hired, Adams said, “I don’t know why anyone would ever want to leave this program.” Adams has surpassed all expectations, and is now one of the finalist in the Naismith Coach of the Year.
It’s clear that Tech is in good hands under Adams, and maybe even better without Beard. The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a better record than the Longhorns and have already gone further in the tournament.
On top of Adams being responsible for Tech’s success under Country Club ChrisBeard, the players responded with loyalty for Adams once the athletics director hired him.
Tech has an undying loyalty for Adams as exemplified in the team’s motto; Together we attack.
This is what has propelled Tech throughout the season, the sense of togetherness and brotherhood. Maybe it’s because of Beard leaving or they love to play with one another, but either way the chemistry they have is a key reason why they have succeeded.
With the off-season shenanigans in the rearview mirror, it was time for the Red Raiders to begin their quest for a national championship. So, how did they stumble into the Sweet 16? Tech started the year off winning 10 of its first 12 non-conference games, with one of the losses coming from another Sweet 16 team, Gonzaga University.
According to Tech Athletics, the Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 regular season with a record of 12-6, losing in the Big 12 championship game to the University of Kansas. With the regular season done, Tech ended up being a three seed heading into March.
As many highs as there were throughout the regular season, Tech faced just as many lows, most importantly injuries. Junior Terrence Shannon Jr. and junior Kevin McCullar were in and out of the lineup almost all year, a big blow for the Red Raiders. Shannon and McCullar were two of the five players who returned to play for Adams and provided much-needed stability and leadership, something Tech was in need of.
Chemistry, while very important comes second to play on the court. Generally speaking, teams that win the championship have multiple players who have the ability to lead the team in scoring. Out of the 16 teams left, Tech is one of the most-balanced squads when it comes to player performance.
In the round of 32 game against the University of Notre Dame, senior Kevin Obanor led the team with 15 points. A couple of days earlier, against Montana State University, Shannon tied for a team-high with 20 points. Overall, the Red Raiders have seven or eight guys who can give them 20 points a game at any moment, making them a threat in March.
Even with a deep roster of scorers, Tech does not shoot the ball very well. On the season, they are shooting an abysmal 32 percent from three and 47 percent from the field, according to Tech Athletics. Despite not shooting the ball well, Tech continues to win games because of its chemistry and their defense, something that Adams and Tech is known for.
Tech may not have the most talent on the floor from here on out in March, but I can bet no one has as much chemistry and passion as the Red Raiders. Players love playing for Adams and one another, fighting every game to keep moving on. No one said March was going to be easy, but Tech continues to prove why they are one of the best teams in the country.
