February holds many holidays; Valentine’s Day, Black History Month and Groundhog Day are just a few celebrations that embody this month.
The new year is still young and many await what the rest of 2022 will bring.
Spring semester at Texas Tech opens doors for students to advance their academic careers and explore the opportunities the university provides. Coming close to the midway point in the semester, it is important for students to reevaluate and refresh for the academic term.
The word spring carries meanings of birth and growth, a concept that should be applied in an educational manner as well.
As midterms approach and exams are given left and right, students may find themselves overwhelmed and frustrated. However, having a positive and determined approach to can help students adjust to the new term.
With the number of COVID-19 cases dropping, courses at Tech have moved in-person, bringing back the sense of normalcy put to a halt by the pandemic.
Events such as the upcoming March Madness brings together students and fans alike to showcase school spirit in all its glory. Allowing school spirit to reign is vital to creating better attitudes among the university, which is important in keeping up good energy for the school year as well.
Spring break in March helps students take a step back from hectic school schedules and the copious amounts of school work that comes with being a student.
While spring break provides a chance for students to relax, it also lets students recharge for the continuation of the semester. Spring break provides a fresh start to students and faculty, giving them the chance to enjoy time away from school.
Spring breaks and spring semester events hold significance for the school’s enrollment rate as well. According to a 2021 NPR article, undergraduate college enrollment fell down 5 percent from the previous year.
The data also showed a drop in re-enrollment rate for current students as well.
The data, collected by the National Student Clearinghouse, witnessed this trend among all sectors of higher education including for-profit and community colleges.
The drop in enrollment and re-enrollment rates negatively affects college universities and the livelihood of education. The lack of enrollment can directly affect funds and reputations of colleges all over.
The drop also can be attributed to online schooling due to the pandemic and economical divides between students.
Even more so, the transition from fall semester to spring semester also sees impact on students who may feel burnt out from workloads of the previous term.
Since last year’s data displays a drop, colleges this year should focus on decreasing these drops and encouraging students to enroll and stay in school.
Recognizing these attributes, schools need to focus on students’ well-being and motivating current and incoming students.
Keeping a positive and uplifting perspective can show students it is possible to keep going or to start their academic careers.
The ending of the spring semester brings exams and graduations galore. Acknowledging this time as a busy one for students, schools should accommodate students and the anxieties of these affairs by offering a helping hand through more school resources for the students.
Attending a college or university is not easy and can seem like a drastic or tiring adjustment for many. This time in the spring semester is essential in to guiding and bettering students in their work.
