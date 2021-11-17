Drinking water is a fundamental part of life, but Texas Tech has slowly been decreasing the number of public water fountains in favor of vending machines that sell both overpriced water and sugary drinks. It’s time to bring the water fountain back to campus, and put away paying too much for something we all need.
The lack of public water on campus leads students and faculty alike to purchase bottled products. While some opt for environmentally-friendly options like water bottles or their own water purification products, the problem still remains that there are few places on campus to fill those up. Water fountains are a necessity, but slowly, those have been replaced by vending machines.
Whether it’s intentional or not, Tech has made buying water bottles from a vending machine more convenient then using a drinking fountain. The lack of safe, free water on campus is the start of a dangerous slope. From the obvious health issues, to the pollution problems it causes and finally the impact on students’ and faculty’s wallets, Tech should increase the number of water fountains around campus.
The few water fountains on campus creates several health problems. Dehydration is already a problem on campus and around the country, but this is made worse by making students and faculty pay for water. While some have this money to spend, many students don’t, having to use dining plans and spare change to buy a water bottle.
If students do have the extra money to spend on water daily, many are likely to purchase sugary drinks instead of water. It’s hard to justify purchasing a bottle of Disani Water for $1.50 when a bottle of Coke or Dr. Pepper is $1.75.
Plus, many vending machines either run out of water quickly or don’t even sell water. Drinking sugary drinks everyday has both short- and long-term consequences. Other than an upset stomach, drinking sodas instead of water leads to an increased risk of heart disease, high cholesterol and other negative health problems in the future.
While these negative health problems can be curbed by drinking water, buying water is still a bad habit. There are few water fountains around campus, with most buildings only having one or two, yet they have several vending machines. Buying bottles rather than refilling creates a lot of waste.
Just like dehydration, excess waste is a problem both on campus and around the country. Climate change is a looming threat, and every step counts to combatting the destruction of our environment. Water fountains directly stop people from buying plastic bottles.
Finally, the lack of water fountains directly impacts students and faculty’s wallets. It adds up to buy water. Buying one Dasani water every day for five days adds up to $7.50 each school week. If there are 12 weeks in a semester, that becomes $90 per semester for just one bottle a day.
This doesn’t even take into account that many students and faculty buy multiple Dasani water bottles a day, mainly because of the lack of water fountains on campus.
Only drinking one bottle a day is not enough water. One bottle of water is roughly 16.9 fluid ounces, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend we drink 64 fluid ounces of water a day.
Drinking the correct amount of water turns into around four bottles of Dasani a day. Buying four bottles of water a day for five days equals $30 a week, and $360 a semester.
That’s almost a month’s rent for some students. Again, bringing refillable bottles to campus doesn’t work because there’s not enough fountains to fill them.
This is especially financially impactful for students living on campus, who use dinning plans and are the main consumers from vending machines.
The university has created a problem for students and faculty regarding water. Free, safe, accessible water is a fundamental right. We can’t survive without it, and yet with increased vending machines and high prices, water is becoming commodity instead of necessity.
It’s time for the university to stop installing vending machines and start increasing water fountains around campus.
