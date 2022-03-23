I often asked why I chose to attend Texas Tech. There are many ways to answer the question, but one that sums it all up is that I love the spirit this school has. Now, any college student can probably say that their school takes pride, but that’s probably not true.
There is a range of students and how they show their school pride. There is just something about this school’s fans that goes above and beyond. Red Raiders travel across the country to support the men’s basketball team. Red Raiders uphold traditions that date back to when the school started. The list goes on.
We are not perfect, as we tend to get overly excited about victories. For example, the reaction to the 2019 Final Four March Madness victory was over the top as students were setting electric scooters on fire and flipping cars. Tech fans are very spirited but sometimes not the smartest.
However, that goes to show that Red Raiders are willing to get in trouble with the law to showcase their love for the school. The dedication was seen as well throughout the football season as when COVID-19 was limiting seats to games, fans would still wake up early and register for limited tickets. Fall 2020 football season showed every week a sold-out stadium and the stands filled with high-spirited students, alumni and fans.
Red Raiders show unconditional love for the school. The fanbase even continues beyond athletics. We have Tech traditions that are forever embedded in the walls of the campus. Something that every Red Raider looks forward to each year. We have Carol of Lights, Arbor Day and our homecoming that within itself has special Tech traditions.
I had a friend visit from another university and he expressed that his school and town does not go all out for school pride. Being in Lubbock means that everywhere you go, there is something Tech related near you. This makes the school truly feel like a college town and why the people who attend are so passionate when it comes to representing Tech.
People in Lubbock who have not attended Tech have yard signs in their yard, bumper stickers, attend Tech events and get just as excited as the alumni or students. Having no ties to Tech and still wanting to support the school is a rare commodity that others may not understand. That’s how bizarre Red Raiders are.
According to the Unigo website, a website to learn more about universities, students list things that make Tech unique to prospective students. While academics and status of education was one of the subjects talked about, a popular and recurring mention was that Tech is known for its spirit. And those who uphold the legacy of traditions are the alumni.
The alumni are the ones who continue the Red Raider pride. With their continuous hard work and dedication remaining after graduating from the university, traditions stay just as important as when they first started.
When most people graduate from college, they move on to the next chapters of their life and not give it a second thought to their life in undergrad.
Tech alumni are a different breed and continue to eat, breathe and sleep Tech. Which is a crazy thought to see and wonder myself if I will be a prideful Tech alumni who continues to support the school no matter how long ago I graduated from here.
Perhaps it is our fanbase that has helped the basketball team progress in the NCAA tournament. Maybe our fans are the reason our school takes so much pride in our academic programs. No matter what the cause may be, Red Raiders are ready to back up the school if it means it’s putting the school on the map.
No matter how we show support or uphold our traditions, it’s a trait that no other school can compete with, and I am proud to say that I am a Red Raider. Because of this unique Raider power, Tech is a powerhouse no matter the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.