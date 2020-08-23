This pandemic messed up every aspect of our lives and it still is. Even though students are back on campus, life still feels like life is stuck in place. Don’t get me wrong, this pandemic is still to be taken seriously, but I’m waiting for normalcy to return and for life to resume. This pandemic still continues to take everything from us. Our jobs, our friends and in my opinion, our school again.
Classes just started this week, and life is slowly moving forward but for how long? How long until Tech closes like the University of North Carolina? How long until life just stops again?
Our president at Tech, Lawrence Schovanec, and his administration have done everything in their power to ensure all students at Tech have a safe return to campus and classes. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has ensured the city several times that they are doing everything they can to make sure the city doesn’t have to shut down again.
It feels amazing to be on campus with students again. At the end of Spring 2020 semester I got the privilege to be given the opportunity to take over the opinion’s section as an editor for this publication, The Daily Toreador. I was also given the opportunity to work on campus while everyone was still working from home. It was very strange to see campus so dead; no students or faculty. Tech just didn’t feel like Tech; it didn’t have the vibrant life it’s known for. However, now that everyone is back, I fear that Tech is about to become a desolate place once again.
Over the few weeks Tech has been and started their free COVID-19 testing on campus, we’ve reported over a hundred cases already. With in person classes starting this week, I think we are going to see those numbers rise dramatically. Like I said, President Schovanec is doing everything he can to keep those numbers down, but there is only so much that can be done. This virus is still so new.
I had the pleasure to be a part of the City of Lubbock COVID press conferences over the summer. Our very own Dr. Ronald Cook from the Tech Health Science Center is the local health authority for Lubbock kept stressing to the public that this virus is still so new. That the medical community is still studying it and learning how it works.
After sitting in on those press conferences and seeing what’s going in with other universities, I just don’t know if Tech will survive this semester. Also, students need to be smart and be cautious of what they are doing but how likely do you think students will do that? We are college students who have been quarantined for the past six months. All we did was online classes, Netflix and sleep.
We are back with our friends, and we want to have fun and catch up with them. To those who want to scoff and say we are being reckless, remember you were a college student. You made stupid decisions, and you had fun. We don’t get that, everything is closed or limited to certain activities. We can’t be with more than 10 of our friends unless we register the event with the city. To say the least, this and next week will determine what our semester and student’s social life will look like.
Whatever this semester will hold for us, welcome back to campus. This page serves as the open forum for students to discuss whatever is impacting them. You can always submit a column to opinions@dt.com or reach out to me. As always, stand united under the Double T and sing the Matador Song with pride, Wreck ‘Em.
