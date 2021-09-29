As Texas Tech competed against the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, I noticed quite a few differences in how game day culture is expressed within either school.
One of these differences is the style and fashion that goes into game day outfits. This ranges from students to alumni to any attendees of these sporting events.
Most notably is that collectively the student body of the University of Texas at Austin seems to put more effort into how they dressed and were presented all throughout game day.
This is not to say the Tech students and football fans don’t put effort into game day outfits, simply that UT tends to take on a more “Sunday best” approach and Tech tends to go with a more casual approach to game day.
But why are there such differences in game day fashion between Tech and UT? One of the reasons may be due to the differences in socioeconomic status of a majority of the students attending each of these schools. There is a common trend of people normally of a higher socioeconomic status that tend to gravitate towards UT.
A part of this can be seen especially when comparing Greek life at either school. In comparison to Tech UT’s cost of attendance for joining a sorority or fraternity is much higher.
The average cost of attendance for Tech Greek life ranges from one thousand five hundred dollars to three thousand five hundred dollars while the average cost of attendance for UT can range from around ten thousand dollars to fifteen thousand dollars depending on the sorority or fraternity.
This is partially due to the fact that at UT students are allowed to live in their Greek houses whereas in Lubbock there are laws implemented that prevent students from actively living in these houses. Because more students at UT are apart of Greek life than those at Tech, and the cost of participating in these organizations are substantially higher at UT, presumably their population comes from a higher socioeconomic status and are able to put more money and effort into their game day fashion.
In addition, there is more of a social pressure to consistently embellish and dress more extravagantly at UT whereas there is not this same social pressure to dress or present yourself a certain way at Tech. While there is a slight expectation to dress up a bit more on game day, I think that the standard to be met is much lower in comparison to that of UT.
This is partially due to the fact that Austin is a very urban city in comparison to Lubbock therefore there is an automatic difference in culture between these two cities that must be addressed. While Tech should not strive to become a carbon copy of UT culture it may be wise to institute the iconic country chic style we have in a new and unique way.
In this day and age perception is a very important characteristic in how stigmas and stereotypes are formed. Whether this is in regard to individuals or in this case how the university is perceived as a whole.
Now of course, Tech is already seen as a reputable and incredibly respectable institution, however, there are some steps that can be taken in order to go above and beyond and aid us in holding ourselves to the same or a higher standard as a student body and population that is equivalent to that of UT.
I believe that it may be beneficial to try and dress up more on special events such as game day in order to continue to preserve the high esteem that we hold as a university. This would not only give us an advantage in how we are viewed by the community and by other schools, but this would show alumni and investors that Tech collectively wants to prioritize how our school is presented to the public. A way that we can do this is to try and accessorize outfits more and just go a step further. Although this is not a major issue here at Tech or necessarily an issue at all I believe that taking these steps would aid in going above and beyond and making Tech stand out.
