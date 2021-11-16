Q: COVID-19 is not gone, but I miss my family. How can I have a safe Thanksgiving break?
Talking Toro: It may feel a little scary to go back home this year as the school year has been somewhat normal, but the pandemic is still present; however, according to Today.com, experts say that if fully vaccinated, you could spend a somewhat normal Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family. If getting the vaccine is not enough reassurance, wearing a mask to family functions is still an option. A mask can prevent the spread of the virus, so wear it in settings where you are inside and in close proximity to other people. To also create some form of comfort during the holidays, Dr. David Hirschwerk, an infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, says there are opportunities to gather safely. Getting tested before seeing family may be a smart choice too. On-campus testing is available at the Student Wellness Center for insurance students. Monitor yourself and keep yourself healthy when getting ready to go home. If proper precautions are taken, you can have yourself an enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.
