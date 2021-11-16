Q: I’m staying home for Thanksgiving break, what is there do in Lubbock?
Talking Toro: Staying home for the break may be difficult to do, but there are plenty of things to fill your time while in Lubbock. By giving the Visit Lubbock website a visit, you can see that farmer’s markets are going to be open. Get some of your Christmas shopping done by paying the affordable art sale at LHUCA collection a visit and purchase local art for you or friends or family. Take some time for yourself to relax before finals. Study at the Texas Tech library or local café shops like All About Cha, Monomyth or a Starbucks. This break is for you and you should definitely use it before the big winter break. Keep up the great work you are doing! The end of the semester is very close.
