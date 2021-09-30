Q: What is the difference between high school homecoming and college homecoming?
Talking Toro: The biggest difference here at Texas Tech is that there is no dance. All the fun happens throughout the week and is not just delegated to one night. Traditions are still upheld at Tech like the parade, pep rally and bonfire at Urbanovksy. Football is still big in college. Our Tech football team will play Texas Christian University on Saturday. Be there to support the Red Raiders and experience this year’s homecoming from the stands. Every year there is also a shirt that the Student Activities Board gives out that is decorated according to the theme. Be sure to grab one of those and have memorabilia from the week’s fun.
