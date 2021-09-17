Q: How can you maintain long distance friendships?
Talking Toro: Maintaining friendships in itself is hard to do in person. To do that miles apart is even more of a challenge, but rewarding. Technology is the biggest tool we have today to easily catch up with friends. When life gets busy, send a text, snap or anything that mentions you are thinking about that special someone. Set up designated times to fully immerse yourself in a conversation, whether that is an hour every day or week. Put as much effort as you would in a friendship with someone in close proximity to nurture it. On special occasions, send gifts, letters or packages. Set a plan to do that back and forth with one another. A long distance relationship is very maintainable if you care about one another.
