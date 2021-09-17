Q: What are fun things to do in Lubbock?
Talking Toro: Finding fun things to do in Lubbock may seem impossible if you are unable to go to bars and are not about that night life; however, Lubbock has tons of hidden gems that students can enjoy all year around. For this upcoming fall season, the annual At’l Do Farms corn maze is open. Every year there is a new theme, so there is something new to look forward to each time you visit. On weekends, catch a new film at the Stars and Stripes drive-in movie theatre. At the beginning of every month there is the First Friday Art Trail. It is free for the public to witness local art, listen to music and eat good food. A good source to always look at when wondering what’s locally happening in Lubbock is visitlubbock.org. This website posts all the new events that are happening now and in the future. Don’t miss anything that’s happening in Lubbock by checking out this site.
