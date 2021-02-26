We have heard many times that mental health is a matter that we must always take care of. However, most of the time, we tend to take it for granted.
Although, speaking about mental health in this era has become a cliché. When it comes to drastic changes in a person's life as moving to another country, mental health converts an element of main priority in your life.
When you are in a new place thousands of kilometers from your birthplace and your loved ones, you realize that your only safe place is your mind and thoughts. Therefore, since you figuratively live in your mind, its state could be a determinative factor when adapting yourself to a new place.
From both personal and general point of view, the decision of moving to a new place far from your home takes an emotional and mental effort. Also, this decision requires overcoming challenges such as learning a new language, which is one of the most demanding factors since communication is the principal tool to survive in a new place. It takes time and effort.
Adapting to a new culture requires forgetting many of your old customs and adopting new ones. Although it is a rich-full experience, you may even feel like you are losing your identity.
Finding new friends could be a frustrating task since each country has different communication codes. Therefore, not all people will be friendly with you.
Finally, having to adapt to a new life status, which could hurt your ego since all things you achieve in the past don't count for much in your new life. All these factors may strongly affect you if you move to a new place, without including how much you will miss your family and friends.
Overall, all the changes that living in a new country entails, it can be perceived as a threatening and scary experience. However, in this situation is where mental health awareness can make a difference in your life.
Although most of the time, the resistance to change will lead you to feel anxiety, stress, and depression. The care of your mental health will help you overcome your problems effectively and therefore achieve mental stability.
One of the main aspects of your life that mental stability will boost, is your self-confidence. This high state of confidence, it will be easier for you to socialize and meet new friends.
Also, you may feel more open to trying new things and discover other parts of your new culture. You will be more willing to learn and accept the differences. And eventually, you will understand that where ever you are, you will be okay since the only factor responsible for happiness is you.
I do not want to sound like the typical self-help article, I am just sharing my experience as a person who migrated to a new country two years ago and found relief in taking care of my mental health. That doesn't mean that taking care of your mental health will solve your particular situation. But it will improve it for sure.
That is why, if you are considering making big changes in your life, such as moving to a new country, you should always work on keeping your mind stable. Create habits that strengthen the health of your mind such as practicing sports, meditating or playing an instrument.
Always remember that you are not alone, and you can ask your family for help or even find helpful information on mental health websites such as the Student Health Services’ website.
Recognize that if your mind is healthy, life's difficult situations will eventually become more bearable, and you will succeed in life.
