Your heart starts to race, you feel like nothing you do is good enough, your mind is racing and spiraling downwards. You start to become disassociated with reality, and your body has a mind of its own.
It’s hard to portray what an anxiety or panic attack is. It’s even harder for those who do not suffer from mental health problems to understand what goes on inside the mind of those who do.
But at least understanding the basics of mental health and what one person goes through may help you now or in the future when someone you know is fighting the battle of mental health.
I do not assume to speak on behalf of those who do struggle with mental health issues. I can only tell you my story and what it is like to deal with mental health issues. I do struggle with mental health issues, and I have been diagnosed with anxiety and one other thing by professionals.
Anxiety is a phenomenon that I still do not understand. What I described above is part of what an anxiety attack does to me. Again, mental health issues affect everyone differently and what helps everyone is also different.
I can just say that sometimes just sitting there with them may be the only thing that you can do and all they want you to do, and that is OK. A lot of the time, just having someone sit with me while I was going through it was exactly what I needed.
Also, knowing that someone cares made me feel stronger. It made me feel like I can overcome this hurdle and I know someone will be there.
I know the hopeless feeling of not being able to do something when someone is going through one of these types of attacks but know that you are doing more than words or actions can do.
When someone is opening up about their mental health, listen. That is the best thing you can do. Sometimes, I just need to feel like my emotions are valid. I am not trying to have someone solve all my problems or tell me.
I can tell you, never ever tell someone their feelings and what they are going through is invalid. This can and will do more harm than you will ever know. It can cause someone to shut down completely.
Mental health is slowly becoming destigmatized, but there is so much more we can do and understanding the very basics of what someone is going through can help you know how to help someone.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study entitled “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020” that states around 40 percent of adults face mental health issues ranging from anxiety, depression and suicide.
The likelihood of you using this generic information to help someone is relatively high.
If you do struggle with mental health, know that you are never alone. There are resources on campus, like Student Health, that are more than happy to help guide you through this time.
If you are in a crisis, please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Chat: 800-799-4889.
You will get through this, and you will come out stronger than before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.