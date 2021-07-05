Happy Summer II! It’s hard to believe the summer is already halfway over and another summer session has begun. Time is flying by, and for some of us, responsibilities are beginning to pile up.
Whether it be from working all summer or taking classes on-campus or online, stress tends to follow us from the school year straight into summer. This is why self-care must remain a priority for everyone, even if you feel like you never have time for yourself.
Taking on too many things during the summer can become very taxing. For some of us, it can be that during the school year we did not have as much free time as usual and now are trying to make up for it during summer by overbooking ourselves.
For others, it can mean having one or more jobs, taking classes and trying to balance a social life. Whatever the case may be, it is important to take care of yourself.
Self-care looks different for everyone. For some, being with people 24/7 helps us feel more connected with them as well as ourselves. However, this also means you need to make sure you are carving out some time by yourself so your social battery does not get burnt out too quickly.
Some people prefer to be alone when conducting self-care, but just as it is important to take time for yourself, it is also important to spend a little time with others so as not to become isolated, which can happen easily during the summer.
It can be something as simple as FaceTiming a friend or watching a movie with your family, but human interaction is essential (sorry, introverts).
There also are smaller steps you can take to take better care of yourself during the summer. For example, if you are a person who is working, taking classes, or both, on the days you have off, take time to clean up your study/work space and make it more welcoming so that next time you need to work on something, you actually will want to.
Doing things you enjoy is probably the most important part of self-care. It can become easy to get burnt out when you consistently are doing things that are not your favorite, so taking time to reconnect with the things you enjoy is important. For me, that is reading. Whenever I am feeling super stressed out, taking my hammock out to Urbanovsky Park and reading a book outside helps me.
Having comfort items to come back to also is a great self-care tool. Sometimes when things feel uncertain, a sense of familiarity really can help you balance yourself. This can be as simple as watching that one movie or TV show you’ve seen thousands of times and can recite word-for-word or listening to your favorite music artist on repeat.
Having something that brings you comfort when you are stressed is a great way to help distract you for a little bit and just enjoy what you are doing in the moment.
Cooking and baking are great ways to spend self-care time, especially trying new recipes or creations. Not only are they relaxing, but they also help stimulate creativity if you are feeling uninspired. I enjoy coming up with new pastries and other things to make when I am feeling overwhelmed.
There are many other tips I could give relating to self-care, but as I said earlier, self-care looks different for everyone; doing whatever will help you feel better and relax is the main goal.
