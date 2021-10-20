Our closets are getting bigger, our clothes are becoming cheaper and the impact of our fashion choices are becoming greater.
As the result of the unethical manufacturing of clothes, or fast fashion, global clothing consumption is on the rise. Making conscious choices to buy from better fashion brands can help not only ourselves, but others as well.
While it is almost impossible to avoid fast fashion, especially as a college student, there are ways to cut down on our consumption of unethical clothing.
When weighing the options of clothing, it is important to look at the long-term effects of buying fast fashion, the alternative companies to utilize, and the small steps toward buying better. Companies who produce fast fashion make unsustainable clothing and accessories.
Unsustainable or unethical clothing items are typically priced as low as possible on websites and in stores. Companies like H&M, Shein, Forever 21 and Gap Inc. are able to sell merchandise at such a low cost because of their reckless business model.
These companies manufacture clothing in factories that are environmentally damaging. These corporations also use child labor, pay their workers poorly and maintain unsafe working conditions in their factories.
It’s easy to get stuck in a cycle of buying fast fashion. After buying cheap clothes, we wear the clothes for a short period of time, then the items rip, loose color in the washing machine or go out of style.
This happens every three months, with new trends, seasons and colors popping up everywhere in stores and online. Breaking the cycle is especially difficult with the rise of Tik Tok, where the idea of re-wearing outfits or falling out of trend is ridiculed in some spheres on the app.
Getting out of the cycle of buying fast fashion is difficult, especially for college students. Some rely on fast fashion to fill their closets, while others are able to purchase a mix of ethical and unsustainable clothing.
In college, many are limited by financial means. When we need new clothes, we have to choose between buying ethical or using the money on something more important like textbooks or rent.
Fast fashion becomes even easier to purchase from when college students start internships or move into the work force, where many switch from sweatpants and T-shirts to formal work attire. Luckily, there are options for college students to buy from better companies.
Great companies sell sustainable clothing options both online and in person. Target is a great option for both men’s and women’s clothing. Target has begun transition towards selling ethical clothing, as well as other products that are sourced sustainably.
Nordstrom offers ethically sourced clothing lines, and brands like Nike and Lululemon are making strides toward sustainable fashion.
Amazon also sells several different clothing brands committed to sustainability.
These companies offer a range pricing for ethical clothing, with many products priced out of reach for most consumers, let alone college students. In addition, the sizes some brands provide are limited.
A cost-efficient source of shopping is secondhand stores like Goodwill and Plato’s Closet, which have different brands in a range of sizes for all shoppers. There are plenty of options to shop sustainably.
It’s important to remember to not expect perfection in every purchase. Buying clothes from a completely ethical source is impossible; it’s the effort that counts.
Overconsumption can still happen when purchasing from ethical brands, and shopping only secondhand can be difficult.
The best method of shopping sustainably is to evaluate each item. Don’t shop secondhand for underwear, socks and swimsuits.
Look for jeans and skirts at thrift stores, not shoes. Buying products that will last longer is more important than trying to be as clothing conscious as possible.
It’s OK to buy fast fashion sometimes. It’s nearly impossible to avoid fast fashion manufacturers.
If there are a few items in your closet from fast fashion companies, that’s OK. Perfection is not the goal; it’s the effort towards a better future that counts.
Fast fashion isn’t going away anytime soon, but we can do a little bit at a time to become less dependent on unethical companies.
Our fashion choices impact people across the world. Make a statement with your outfit both here and there.
