One of the reasons I came to Texas Tech was because of the school spirit. This school has pride like no other and students camping out for four days before a big basketball game proves my point.
It is great they experienced once-in-a-lifetime college memories by seeing the basketball team, head football coach and Lubbock figures before the big game against University of Texas. Free food and drinks were being handed out to them because of their dedication to the school and they endured this fluctuating cold weather. However, why can’t this energy also be put into people who have no choice but to be outside in these uncontrollable weather conditions?
Step off campus down Marsha Sharp and just look around the street and there are ‘please help’ signs. Those who are outside of Walmart are snuggled up to concrete and left without a tent while college students have been using tents to get good seats at a game.
It’s one thing that Tech recognizes students for their pride and dedication to getting a good seat for the Tech vs. UT game, although it becomes a moral question when money and multiple accommodations were for students who chose to be out there.
Students were not expecting the generosity from the community. They were expecting good seats at the game if they could withstand the weather. Homelessness is not a recreational activity and there are even homeless students who attend Tech who struggle on a regular basis but do not get this much recognition or accommodation.
According to the 2020 South Plains Homeless Consortium point-in-time count, there are 283 homeless people in Lubbock. According to TexasTech.com, there are 1,500 seats in the United Supermarkets Arena. If the community can help out everyone who is trying to go to the game by offering food and supplies, they can help 283 people as well.
Local donors and vendors are distributing food, blankets and heating systems for students who had places to go home to after this game was over. Where did all those supplies go after the game? I would hope for those who are in need of it more.
It is one thing if Tech was the one to provide these tokens of appreciation through merchandise giveaways and classes being canceled but it seems that getting front-row seats to the game was not enough of a reward for these students.
They knew what they were getting themselves into and did not come unprepared, in $100 tents and on air mattresses. This momentum from donors or alumni can simply be matched to a smaller population, the homeless, in the Lubbock community.
Or, appreciation for these students can be given in alternate ways. Instead of giving students what they already had with supplies, shelter or food, give them recognition at the game. Give out tickets to future events in the USA. Anything would have been better as that money and food could really be put to better use.
Tech students are prideful, and I love to admit I am a part of this university. However, the efforts of money and support goes to the most wasteful places. Students are struggling to pay for college and housing and here $10,000 from a GoFundMe is easily dropped for a cause that is temporary.
As said before there are students actually living in these unwanted conditions currently but when it becomes a trend to camp out and rough it for a few days in school spirit, the Lubbock community blows up and immediately rewards that.
Students could give back to the community that gave to them and donate those leftover supplies to homeless shelters.
There are multiple places for students to go out and give the unwanted air mattresses and propane heaters like; Family Promise, Salvation Army or Open Door.
It’s showing how privileged we are as a school to be able to just go out and camp and receive even more benefits for doing that. There are students and people in this town that work hard to afford a hot meal each day.
To an extent this is great and prideful but it becomes tone deaf when the Lubbock community is praising students for doing what others are forced to do every day. As a university, we can do better and actually recognize our privilege. Let’s give back to those who actually need it.
