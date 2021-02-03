I have not always dealt well with identifying myself as Black. Throughout my life, I had to educate myself on what it means to be Black. I am continuing to learn to this day.
It never occurred to me that I was different until others pointed it out. Just as today, I am reminded by being at a predominately white university. It sometimes is an uncomfortable feeling.
While there are student organizations and policies where progression is encouraged for diversity, psychologically it still takes time to adjust to sticking out like a sore thumb.
When I was in kindergarten, I did not even notice that my hair and skin were different from the kids in my class. Reality hit me when I had liked a boy.
He had said he did not like Black girls. I was stunned of course, but even more taken back that my skin color was a factor of someone not liking me. I was only five.
Yet I was experiencing discrimination within an institution. A place where I was supposed to be safe and comfortable being myself.
Children should be worried about coloring, being with friends, and not the microaggressions from white people.
Not much changed when it came to race in school as I got older. Students would tease, name call, and use subtle ways to make me feel embarrassed to be Black. The derogatory was always intergraded into my education. Ignorance just seemed to be a forgotten lesson. That statement does not change when I got to university.
The lack thereof diversity is improving, just at a slow rate. Texas Tech’s first Black student to attend was in 1961. My grandparents lived through that same shift from segregation to desegregation.
That puts in perspective that I am still a result of the recent movements. This is why I get eerie feelings about being in the south attending college. If I were born in an earlier decade, I would not be able to go to school at Tech.
Senior year of high school, I had to go through the universities that would best suit me. When looking for a university to attend, my ultimate requirement was “Is this university diverse?”.
Diversity was an important factor because in order for me to feel comfortable, is having everyone comfortable with me. After committing to Tech, I was still concerned.
I had heard stories about racial incidences, and how they would be brushed under the rug.
Friends and family were surprised I was even coming here. Tech has Black Student Association, African Student Organization and many more diverse student organizations.
This then reassured me, I was not the only one enduring this predominately white institution. I then knew there were communities for me. Where I would not have to be alone in dealing with the pricking and poking of being Black.
Being Black is normalized in those organizations. I am waiting for when it is normalized everywhere I am in.
Racial issues are not blatantly obvious to be seen in schools. They can be minor incidences such as what I experienced in elementary, or major ones where racial slurs are used by high schoolers.
This is where worry and fear stem when attending a Texas institution. When schools transitioned to desegregation, racism did not just disappear. It crept in new cracks and comes out in new forms.
As much as I want to believe that I am going to experience a new era where racism or ignorance is ceased, new cases pop up to this day at many universities. I do not want to be naïve, so I have to be aware. My guard is always up being at school.
I am not disregarding the people that are allies and who do make me feel welcome in any situation. I have had professors, colleagues, and families who support me and the causes I stand for when it comes to racial disparities.
I am beyond grateful for those people. There are just not enough of them. Recognition should be given to the progression, but not applause, as it is the bare minimum.
Where it should start is where Americans spend 18 or more years of their lives. Tech can enforced workshops, classes or even events where diversity is being taught.
I believe it should go beyond student organizations to encourage diversity. The environment where we are educating our citizens should be the same place where everyone should feel comfortable in who they are. No matter who they are.
