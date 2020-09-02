Fellow Red Raiders,
To our new students—welcome to Texas Tech! And to our returning students—welcome back!
Though campus may look different this semester, our dedication to students and an exceptional educational experience remains the same.
Around the world, people are looking to college campuses with apprehension, but also, hope. This is the time to show the world who we are.
As Red Raiders, we take care of each other and remain committed to combatting COVID-19 while still having an enriching on-campus experience. We each have a role to play in mitigating the spread of this virus.
Our personal actions may be singular, but those actions impact every student and our campus communities. For many Red Raiders, the Texas Tech campus is their safest and most stable environment.
We have already seen that the impacts of COVID-19 are distributed unequally. If we fail to follow university guidelines, we put the most vulnerable members of our community at risk. Now is the time for all of us to be a Masked Rider.
As Masked Riders, we mask up, not only for ourselves but for the safety and well-being of those around us. These small changes and sacrifices we make daily are magnified when we all come together and unite in our mission to keep our fellow Red Raiders safe.
Knowledge is power, so I encourage all students to review our TTUHSC Safe and Texas Tech Commitment resources. We may also look to our fellow Texas Tech University System institutions, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, who are similarly conducting campaigns to keep their students, staff, faculty and community safe as well.
If there are areas in which we can improve to better serve and protect our students, we encourage you to use your voices to affect positive change. This semester brings great challenge but also immense opportunity.
We have exciting things in store for you, so let’s mask up, wash your hands and as always, strive for honor.
Masks up and Wreck ‘Em Tech!
Yours,
Brooke Walterscheid
Student Regent, Texas Tech University System Board of Regents
Student, School of Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Alumna, Texas Tech University
