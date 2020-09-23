This year has been a year with trial after trial hitting our nation and our Red Raider family. Now, we are about to be on the precipice of many elections and one that will shape the future of this country and our world. For most of our readers, it will be their first time to vote.
Therefore, we must understand the gravity of the responsibility that has been entrusted to us and the responsibility we have to ourselves. And with little over a week and a half left to register to vote in Texas, it was a consensus among the editorial board to remind readers the importance of using our Constitutionally-given right to enable change in our country.
As we saw last election cycle, voters between ages of 18 to 29 only had 46.1 percent turnout at the polls, according to the U.S Census Bureau in a report entitled “Voting in America: A Look at the 2016 Presidential Election”. It also reported this age group had the lowest voter turnout in the 2016 election.
As stated before, some of our readers have just turned 18 and have never voted before, and the majority of our audience were too young to have voted in the 2016 election. The only national elections students may have participated in may have been the midterm elections in 2018.
We realize voting is a daunting and anxiety-ridden task. However, this can’t stop us from voting. Our generation is the voice of the future; we are paving the way for our generation and for future generations. We stand up for injustice, and we support those who are in need, which is why we must take our civic responsibility more seriously and show up to vote in November.
The editors of The Daily Toreador are dedicated to informing readers of candidates, the platforms they are running on and the opinions from local candidate’s parties. A special edition of The Daily Toreador will be printed on Oct. 8 to help give some last-minute news and information about this election and all elections going on in the state and city.
However, we encourage readers to do more in-depth research into each candidate to help educate themselves. We also encourage everyone not to be a bystander in this election and inform yourself, support your candidate and make an educated vote.
As stated in our staff handbook, “The opinions page is a forum for ongoing debates or rebuttals,” meaning, in the purest form, our opinion’s section is an open forum for our community to use, and in doing so, it belongs to the readers. That being said, the opinion’s editor will be publishing columns that some may or may not agree with.
Readers’ opinions are welcomed and can be submitted to opinions@dailytoreador.com for publication. However, it is at the sole discretion of the opinion’s editor if the columns will be printed, published online or even be published at all.
We deserve our voice to be heard and to count. No matter what political party you are affiliated with, we encourage you to register by Oct. 5 for Texas and to go vote on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.