One of the scariest and most alarming parts of society is the prevalence of child predators. Perhaps what is even scarier is society’s view and understanding of how a child predator presents themselves.
When picturing a pedophile, most imagine a stranger, usually a man, on a street corner wearing a black hoodie. It is usually the opposite as pedophiles are not easily identified.
The U.S. Department of Justice reports that nine out of 10 children who are sexually abused knew the abuser, which should raise a multitude of concerns for our society.
Instead of a hooded man on a street corner, pedophiles hide themselves amongst the shadows of a child’s trusted adults. Predators almost always present themselves as someone who, if rightfully accused, would receive comments along the lines of disbelief and doubt that the predator would ever do something so horrendous.
Another devastating issue is that the cunningness of child predators creates a major flaw within employment systems.
Many individuals address this issue by suggesting background checks for employees who work with children. Hypothetically, this would be the most effective way to keep pedophiles away from children. However, the awful reality is that an overwhelming and shocking amount of child predators pass background checks.
Pedophiles function on a fake image that includes a perceived innocence by coworkers, parents and even the child victim. A contributing factor to the production of this image includes looking harmless, innocent and clean on any type of personal record.
Sadly, many caregivers and parents experience a survivorship bias when evaluating their child’s likelihood of being a victim of abuse. The evaluation of even a slight suspicion is sometimes clouded by the parent’s instinctive desire for their child to be safe and protected.
It is important to know that this bias should not be something to create shame as parents understandably avoid thinking about worst case scenarios. However, parents and caregivers should be aware that predators often note subtle changes in a parent’s behavior towards them and act accordingly.
The disgusting fact of the matter is that predators quickly dissipate any concern arose by a caregiver by pretending to be equally concerned as the parent, thus providing a false sense of security for the child’s caregiver(s).
To simply put it, pedophiles often utilize manipulation and even gaslighting techniques to gain trust of the parents. The term for this, grooming, is often overlooked due to the initial clean background check.
As the Advocacy Center reports that one out of three girls and one out of boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18, the issue of grooming and sexual abuse becomes even more personal.
Even though this issue is daunting and quite terrifying, parents and caregivers can find comfort in advocacy for the protection of their children and other children as well.
Readers should know that preventative measures can be taken to ensure the safety of children and adolescents.
These measures include, but are not limited to, training for staff who work with children, education, participation in child abuse awareness month, and parents having discussions with their young children.
By talking to his or her child, caregivers can instill a resource in their children that allows the child to feel safe and respected in the event that he or she has concerns with an adult.
In addition, parents should be expected to talk to their children about safe touches and bad touches using language that is appropriate for their age.
Discussions between parent and child, especially those that rely on trust and reliability, are one of the most effective ways for preventing sexual abuse or stopping repeated sexual abuse.
This method is not 100 percent effective, which brings the need for even more education and preventative measures within organizations that work with children.
Within organizations, certain rules should be put into place to guarantee an appropriate, professional relationship between employee and child.
This includes limited physical contact and the implementation of a rule that prevents a child being alone with an employee in a room with the door shut.
Although this topic is unpleasant to talk about, it is necessary to have discussions that promote further education and sensitivity that can work to raise awareness for child sexual abuse and prevent child sexual abuse from occurring.
