Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival was cancelled after the first day due to the abundance of injuries and deaths that occurred the night of the opening show. Reports have been made that drugs were being injected into people. Tight close knit trampling of people one another.
The festival from clips and videos on the internet seemed more life-threating than enjoying. Paramedics were in the corner of photos and videos of the concert. Whether this is a normal phenomenon for Travis Scott concerts, the end result was not worth it. The lives lost were not worth it.
According to FOX news, ages ranged from 14 of people that are hospitalized from the concert. According to ABC13, eight attendees died from the concert. One of them being as young as 14 years old.
While the culture of music festivals and concerts should be an experience for all ages, a concert and events such as such Astroworld, there should be age requirements. Not that any age is an appropriate age to die from a concert, but the young lives should not be in danger when they have barely begun.
The blame can go on Travis Scott or the venue that allowed such an event to be so crowded or the security. But all the blame in the world and consequences for those people will not bring those innocent lives back.
What should now be a large consideration for events such as this is age restrictions and managements for such festivals. There are age limits for alcohol and drugs and those were very much present at this event, yet minors were there and lost their lives.
An age restriction would hopefully also limit occupancy. Images that are seen from this concert show people piled on one another. COVID-19 or not the comfort and stress these people must have endured is unacceptable.
No person any age should be fighting for their life at an event that is supposed to be fun; however, no child should be at an event that is marketed towards adults. That concert is an example of how that is not a family fun activity.
With alcohol and drugs are all around, what parent would even want their child to be in those premises? Festivals and concerts should take into consideration of parents who put their child those predicaments and eliminate the possibility.
Venues, or whoever is held responsible of hosting the festival, should assess all the characteristics of the concert and create an age limit. It is one thing to suggest parental advisory for films or other entertainment. The same energy should be applied to concerts and festivals.
The music Travis Scott is known for is not even targeted towards children. His target market is those that who afford tickets to his concerts. Which should have been the only people to have attended.
Families now have lost their children and in a way they may not have expected. Regardless if parent or guardian is there to escort minors, they should still not be going to an event and especially one as chaotic as Astroworld.
Only those who are 18 and up attending these concerts. Even then, at that age a person is still not able to drink or purchase alcohol, so they are only surrounded by those intoxicated people.
The dangers go beyond crowd stomping and drug injections, but people who are under the influence can and will do anything they please. Children are then placed in an even more unsafe environment.
While the intention of concerts and festivals are to enjoy oneself and make once in a lifetime experiences, one’s life should not be at stake for the chance of that opportunity.
My heart goes out to the families that lost loved ones at this concert. Going to an event intended for entertainment should not be a place where you lose someone. In order to further prevent this from happening again, better regulation is needed for people who attend concerts like such.
Enforcing an age requirement for concerts or festivals as crazy as Astroworld is only a small step towards bettering the concert experience for people. Children’s lives will not be put at risk if age requirements are enforced. The entire goal should be that no ones life is should be at risk when they are attending to just have a good time.
