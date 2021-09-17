Sports have universally been one of the most popular activities to either watch or participate in. It usually does not matter which type of sport it is, sports have something for everyone.
Sports, of course, provide benefits for the person that participates in them, the two biggest benefits being learning important values and getting physical exercise.
Sports also provide benefits to the average viewer. Having the opportunity to watch your favorite sports team, with a large crowd of people cheering them on, is a special feeling.
You get the sense that you are connecting with others and creating a sense of community. That is why now is the time to be excited about sports.
2020 was a strange time for sports fans. There was a gap of time from March to May where there were no sports events happening at all. Then when summer rolled around, these events started to make a comeback.
However, anyone who was not working for these sports events or affiliated with the team were not able to be permitted in person.
This led to instances of photographic cardboard cutouts of fans being placed in the seats of a stadium or prerecorded crowd audio being played during a baseball or football game.
This was a great call for the purpose of safety, but created a strange feeling of loneliness. The crowds that attended these events truly created an energetic and lively atmosphere.
Now, over a year later, these sports events have returned with new safety precautions put in place. Putting precautions like recommended mask wearing or social distancing gives people incentive to not worry about coming back to a live sports event.
If fans know that the organizers of these sports events have taken the time to implement certain precautions in service of them, this gives fans the morale they need to fully celebrate. Not only do we as fans appreciate the fact we get to return back to this high energy space, the athletes participating in these sports games do as well.
The passion that comes from the fans radiates off to the players, giving them the boost they need to play at their absolute best.
Sports are also important for communities like a college campus. The idea of rooting for the team that represents the school you are attending can be very liberating.
Students get to show off their pride and admiration for the school, which funnels into encouragement for the various sports teams that play for the school. Even if a sports game ends in disappointment, you still share that loss with others and know that there will be more opportunities for victory.
You have the opportunity to see growth in the team you are watching and can take the experience of growth to share with others. When a community of people are able to bond over a certain activity like a certain sports game or team, that bond creates a safe environment.
A safe environment not only allows people to be willing to embrace their authentic selves, but to be confident enough to share themselves with other people. We all are attending a certain sports event with the intent of being entertained, not to cause trouble.
The past year and a half was difficult for a number of reasons. However, one of the biggest reasons was that there was a lost sense of connection among people.
Humans are meant for social connection. Meeting new people and fostering current relationships help keep us happy and productive. The more happy and productive we are, the less we have to worry and stress about.
That is why now is the best time to get excited about sports. Sports are able to inspire us to perform the best we can socially and physically. They also give us the chance to create a sense of community, which is something we need during these times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.