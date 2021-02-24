America’s pastime resides in sporting events and everything surrounding the millennium-old spectacle of humans performing competition-based athletic events, but when COVID-19 struck in 2020, for the first time since the world wars, it was all put on pause.
Fast forward one year, the pandemic-riddled country of America has surpassed half-a-million COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC.
And despite the constant rise in both cases and deaths, a clear message was demonstrated in the U.S.: Americans need their sports; and so the nation played on, but at what cost?
The decision to play sports during the pandemic held a gigantic risk, and America was willing to take it.
One of the biggest developments came in the NBA, a league which introduced “The Bubble”. This was essentially a gigantic resort for professional basketball players to be housed, and to play in, so they would not be exposed to COVID-19 while still participating in basketball.
The biggest difference, which was immediately noted, was the lack of fans, both by players, coaches and spectators.
Empty arenas, limited noise and no depth of field played a big role in the advancement of the season, as the league saw unorthodox performances from a host of players that flourished from their new environment.
The new format unfolded, and people adapted to a new lifestyle of sports, which they would go on to see for months on end.
But entertainment aside, the biggest takeaway from The Bubble was not the outstanding individual performances, the playoff race, MVP race or even the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers led by the greatest player of all time in Lebron James.
It was the fact that throughout months of play and close contact, not a single COVID-19 case entered the NBA Bubble.
Led by science, facts and people who bought into the system, The National Basketball Association conquered COVID-19.
It began with a near, 100-page document the league sent out to every NBA Bubble participant which outlined guidelines, procedures and protocols they must take to remain safe.
The whole ordeal was a high-risk, high-reward proposition for the NBA, which based its bubble in one of the most infested COVID-19 areas in the nation at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
We think the NBA took the challenge, and persisted with a level-headed approach to complete its season. But the bigger picture is the cooperation on all ends.
The rules were set in place, but the players, coaches and everyone in The Bubble were the key components to making sure the season finished successfully.
If even one person was out of place, The Bubble could have easily turned into a super-spreading nightmare; a disaster for the league, players and numerous other parties that risked vast components to make it all happen.
The Bubble should be used as a beacon for what works in society, not only COVID-19 related, but on a broader spectrum as well.
It takes a group effort to make change and to make things work.
Obviously, with millions of people roaming around it is easier said than done, but the statement stands.
Robert Redfield, Prevention Director for the Centers for Disease Control, said the pandemic would be under control within a matter of weeks if everyone wore face coverings and followed basic protocol.
Redfield said this in July of 2020, and the news trickled throughout media. We saw it, and surely had the same idea as many others of, what difference can one person make?
For those who have been anywhere but their own house at any point in the pandemic, it is clear that America does not have 100 percent cooperation in stopping COVID-19.
There are still people walking around maskless, throwing parties and doing numerous other things that just throw gas on the fire that is COVID-19.
And why not? Those opposing mask wearing protocols have no reason to wear them. They have not been heavily enforced, and we do not live in a society where the government can force citizens to do much of anything as it relates to their person.
Now, in America, there are a lot of fingers to point in terms of the government as it relates to the handling of COVID-19, but just like The NBA Bubble, it takes more than one person.
What the NBA did reflected what every country that has tackled or vastly reduced its COVID-19 number has done – cooperate; plain and simple.
As we said before, it is easier said than done, but many Americans know what they have to do, they just will not do it.
One standout aspect of this pandemic is how America has adjusted, specifically in the sporting realm, to those who have not and will not cooperate.
Limited attendance, mask requirements among many other policies have led to sports being resumed in as healthy a manner as possible.
Many leagues have taken the approach of The NBA Bubble in limiting fan attendance and isolating players.
The increase in testing has also helped.
We remember when the pandemic first started it was extremely rare to get a test, now athletes get upwards of five per week, and one prior to each competition.
Perhaps athletes have more incentive to partake in COVID-19 guidelines, but one thing is for sure, they are reaping the rewards of following the rules.
According to CBS Sports Insider Jon Rothstein, as of Feb. 24, over 97 percent of teams that opted to play college basketball are up and running. A number that has increased throughout the year.
We think this reflects the absolute discipline that is necessary to combat COVID-19, but also how effective it can be if followed closely.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic we are living through, but The NBA Bubble, college basketball and numerous other sports have clearly reflected that cooperation is all it takes to get past this.
Like we said before, this is all easier said than done, and the terrible virus that has torn through the world and left many defenseless is still in our midst, but it is possible to get past it.
Optimism, togetherness and collaboration are all necessary to get past the pandemic, but as seen, it is possible.
