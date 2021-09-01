Social media has sparked numerous conversations from many people around the world. Many people have rallied against social media, commenting on the negative ways it can affect our actions and minds.
Others have supported this new technology and have praised its ability to have people connect with strangers and stay up to date with their peers.
As a new college student, social media has been a very positive and helpful resource so far. It has given me the ability to connect with new people and present myself to an online community.
As someone who has grown up with social media since it’s early creation, my feelings toward it have fluctuated.
Using apps in the past had always been a recreational activity on my part. I mostly used an app like Instagram to follow my favorite celebrities or watch videos of home-cooked meals.
Since recently turning 18 and becoming a full-time college student, my dynamic with social media has shifted. It’s easier to notice all the helpful aspects it has to offer with this new lens of adulthood.
Your first day on a college campus can be very daunting. You are in a large space that you are mostly unfamiliar with. Fortunately, you are not alone in this situation. There are other students in the same boat that you can connect with, thus providing new relationships through the power of social media.
These students get to truly see who you are from what you share publicly with the world. This gives you an opportunity to create a larger social circle of individuals that share things in common with you.
Not only does social media give you opportunities for social connections during college, but grants you professional connections as well.
Being able to make business connections early on in your academic career can be very important to some students. Social media can give you opportunities like meeting people in a field of work you are interested in. From there, it can provide help your chances of employment and beyond, according to an article done by World Scholarship Forum.
Many large companies and small businesses use social media to promote their brand and operation. The more you engage with them, the more you show what makes you a promising applicant.
Not only is there the connections side of social media as a student, there is also the news side of social media.
When you follow your school’s current social media, it keeps you up to date with the campus area and special events. On Twitter, you could find out that your school is doing a student meet-up at a certain location, which you may not have known.
There is also another helpful side to this. If there is a situation where your college has breaking or important news, you’re able to catch it right away. It’s through this power of instant access that we are able to do these things.
Even with the points stated earlier, it is hard not to see social media’s negative implications at times. With so much content arriving within the palm of your hands, it can be overwhelming. This is when social media becomes a negative resource.
However, it is important to note that social media should just be used for the positive parts and in small doses. There is too much good social media has to offer, which helps outshine its inherent flaws.
Social media can be a great resource as an upcoming college student.
There are many ways it can be used, whether it be connecting to new people that share your interests, building yourself in the world of networking for business reasons or just having the ability to receive important news pertaining to you.
If you are a student and have not tried social media out, it may help you in more ways than one.
