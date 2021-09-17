The pandemic has been the topic of discussion for over a year now. Many of us are seeking to learn about the effects regarding the virus, whether that means the hospitalization rate or the number of vaccines administered.
During all of this, many of us have thought about how our bodies and minds have been affected as well. For some, that may mean visits to a mental health professional or changes in body size.
Regardless of the change, individuals should not feel ashamed for being somewhat or even vastly different than they were before the beginning of the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the stigma against normal and expected biological changes, as well as stigma against receiving mental health services, have influenced how we view the way we have changed during the pandemic.
Looking outside of a COVID-19 perspective, bodily changes in response to high-stress situations is normal and expected and should not create any type of shame.
Studies across multiple sources have shown that stressful or even traumatic events lead to an excess production of cortisol, which in turn results in a body changing. Cortisol, which is the hormone involved in stress responses, is a factor responsible for a fight-or-flight phenomenon.
Thanks to common knowledge, many know that fight-or-flight is how our ancestors stayed alive, thus leading to our own existence. When experiencing something traumatic, one’s body typically produces an excess amount of cortisol, which ultimately leads to changes in the body as it is often labeled the “stress hormone.”
When viewing this perspective, one might point out how we should try to keep our body the way it was before the pandemic, as cortisol is not always a beneficial hormone.
However, before assuming that biological changes are inherently bad, it is worth considering how our bodies took care of us during a prolonged and stressful event.
For many, many individuals, the pandemic was (and is) traumatic. Some healthcare professionals saw a daily death rate that was previously unheard of, while some witnessed the death of family members or friends.
For some, the pandemic has drastically increased their anxiety as COVID-19 brought up new concerns and fears that did not exist before March of 2020.
For others, the pandemic has led to a decrease of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, which were at normal levels several months ago.
Whatever the case may be, the many effects of the pandemic have undoubtedly resulted in mental and biological changes, which should not cause one to feel ashamed.
Within the dieting industry, there is a lot of talk of losing the weight gained during the pandemic without considering how weight gain could have been our body’s way of protecting us.
Why must we demonize biological changes as a result of a prolonged and devastating global event?
It is quite disturbing how some businesses are able to profit off of a normal and expected biological response.
For the majority of individuals, there has been an abundant amount of change, both mentally and emotionally, from the pandemic.
The general consensus is that we can agree without problem that our emotions have changed due to the pandemic, but it is quite the opposite when discussing how our bodies have changed due to the pandemic.
Instead of trying to change our body, we should be thankful for our biological cues that keep us safe and alive.
A byproduct of biological cues should not be constructed into a way to make individuals feel shameful about their bodies, especially to make a profit.
The pandemic has given the human race an opportunity to appreciate the ways that our minds and bodies have helped us, even before the pandemic.
There should never be shame or stigma surrounding the idea of changing as a result of a tragic and stressful event.
Our bodies are unique and important and do so much for us. Treating them kindly and with respect is a way we can pay ourselves back.
