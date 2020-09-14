Welcome back Red Raiders,
During these unprecedented times, safety is our top priority at Texas Tech and in the Engineering Key as we start the 2020 Fall semester.
To ensure your safety as well as the safety of professors and classmates, make sure you are wearing a mask on campus. If you don’t have a mask, you will not be able to enter the engineering buildings.
Please wait until at least three minutes before your class starts to enter the building to minimize contact with other students during passing periods. Make sure to enter and exit through the assigned doors for your classes.
Reach out to your professors if you need assistance. Every engineering department has hand sanitizing stations and wipes readily available for your convenience. While in the classroom, make sure to keep at least 6 feet distance from your classmates and 9 feet from professors.
We encourage you to use the provided wipes and sanitizer to sanitize your seating area before and after class for your safety. Students will have assigned seats during class and will be properly spaced out from their classmates.
If you are not feeling well, reach out to your professors so proper accommodations can be put into place for virtual learning.
The guidelines may seem intense, but they are implemented in an effort to maintain the safety of the student body and help you have ease of mind on campus while you are working towards your degree.
I encourage you to review the safety guidelines implemented by Texas Tech and the Whitacre College of Engineering and reach out if you have any questions or concerns.
Thanks and Wreck ‘em!
