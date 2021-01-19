Welcome back, Red Raiders!
I hope that you all enjoyed a safe and restful holiday season. Last semester was marked by hardship, and I am so proud of you for your resilience, adaptability and strength.
As we return to campus for the spring 2021 semester, I want to provide you with a couple of updates regarding SGA events and initiatives.
COVID-19 Vaccine Survey and Reminders
As we prepare to begin the semester, we encourage you all to obtain a COVID-19 test prior to your return to campus. Free on-campus COVID-19 testing is available through Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) Monday through Saturday from 10am-4pm at 2533 15th Street (building east of the SUB).
In addition, we recommend that you take the time to review campus guidelines and policies through the Texas Tech Commitment. Please do your part to keep your campus community safe by wearing a mask, social distancing and following all local and state health guidelines.
I also wish to notify you all that I serve as a member of the committee formed to coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine process as it becomes available to us this semester. If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact covid19@ttu.edu or myself.
In order to effectively understand and represent your interests, I have prepared a brief survey about the COVID-19 vaccine that will take just a couple of minutes to complete; you can find it on TechConnect via the SGA page or in your email I sent on Friday, Jan. 15.
MLK Celebration
Now more than ever, the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonates in the hearts of many, as a new generation of activists find their voice and the old remain emboldened by his legacy.
Dr. King’s fight for voting rights paved the way for our first Black president, and now vice president, to be elected to hold office. Dr. King’s fight for desegregation paved the way for Ms. Lucille S. Graves to be the first Black student admitted to Tech in 1961.
Dr. King’s fight for justice paved the way for us to witness one of the largest social justice movements to date in June 2020.
Simply put, Dr. King’s fight paved the way.
SGA humbly honors the life of an incredible man who was not only the cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement, spanning from 1954 to 1968 but remains an inspiration to all those who stand for love, justice and equality.
While it is our hope that you are inspired to continue the fight against systemic racism and modes of oppression, it is equally important to celebrate how far we have come due to the fearless contributions of Black leaders like MLK. Join in this year’s celebration of life by participating in these events:
Wednesday -- Inauguration Watch Party (Virtual)
Thursday -- ALL DAY, Virtual Movie Screening: King in the Wilderness
Friday -- 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Lubbock Meals on Wheels Volunteer Service (to volunteer, email cory.powell@ttu.edu)
For more details and updates you can visit the Tech website.
Wellness Days
We understand that some were disappointed about the university’s decision to modify spring break to a single day, especially regarding the impact it could have on mental health. In response, we worked with the university to schedule an additional wellness day on Friday, Feb. 26.
April 5 is also a scheduled day of no classes that can be used as an additional wellness day.
We are hoping to plan events and provide resources on these days, so if you have any ideas or recommendations about how we can best serve you during these times, please let me know.
SGA Elections
Student Government Association elections are quickly approaching for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you are interested in running for a Student Senate or Executive Office position, please visit the SGA website for important dates and requirements.
Again, I am proud of you all and want to remind you that SGA exists to understand and represent your needs. Please contact me at hunter.heck@ttu.edu for any questions or concerns that you may have.
Wreck ‘Em always!
