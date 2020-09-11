Dear Texas Tech community,
I am super excited to welcome everyone back this fall. I know campus life and classes look different than we all envisioned, but I know through Tech’s published safety plan, the Texas Tech Commitment, students can learn in a safe environment.
Although Tech faculty and staff implemented numerous safety procedures, it is crucial for us, as students, to do our part as well. The simple action of properly wearing a mask while traveling to and from class helps keep countless friends and family members safe.
My fellow Red Raiders, I challenge each and every one of you to wear your mask and encourage your friends to do so as well! Hold each other accountable; together we can make campus a safe environment and allow the continuation of in-person and hybrid classes.
One way to encourage proper safety precautions is to incentivize mask wearing. Get pizza with your friends as an award for protecting each other’s health!
By uniting together and wearing our masks we can keep campus open and overcome COVID-19. Wreck Em!
