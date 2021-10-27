As a woman, I have pepper spray, an alarm and a stun gun. I carry one in my purse, school backpack and tote bag. It would be assumed, then, that I could defend myself in case of a predator.
But the issue is that I should not be in that predicament in the first place, especially on a college campus.
Perhaps it’s the COVID-19 era coming to a close that has people going out more, statistically increasing the crime alerts on campus, but that is not an excuse to be having so many back-to-back assault cases on campus.
It does not even come as a surprise anymore to see a notification of a Texas Tech Crime Alert with details of a woman that was about to or did get assaulted. If anything, it angers me that this is starting to become a pattern, one that becoming acceptable on college campuses.
The companies that sell protective self-defense gear for women are almost exploiting the idea that women will always need to find ways to protect themselves. Where the problem really needs to be eliminated is with the perpetrators.
While the most recent crime alerts have been men assaulting women, all should be educated on assault. Any form of discomfort made to a person is assault. Anything not consented to is assault and can lead to a worse situation.
There are modules that are supposed to be completed before college in order to register for classes, seminars held to discuss forms of assault, yet even with all these initiatives, it is still a repeating occurrence and women still have to worry about while walking alone at night on a college campus.
There is not enough emphasis on preventing sexual or any form of assault. It is just passed along as common knowledge, yet it is ignorant to think so. People grow in different communities and what could be considered assault in one could not be the same for another.
These students then come from all over and then to Tech, a new environment where prior environments may clash. Preventing assault should be the thing these different environments have in common.
For everyone’s safety, we should all be educated on assault.
Education on assault and variations of it should begin at an early age as well.
Habits and information can be retained at a young age. It is hard to teach an old dog new tricks like in college, where most people’s minds are not on campus safety.
On the Texas Education Agency website, it shows core curriculum for students in all grades is the basic math, English, history and science curriculum. These are important subjects to learn; however, social situations such learning about consent, assault or more should be incorporated in these courses.
It may be assumed that this is common sense, but for some, that may not be the case. Just as schools drill the importance of the Pythagorean theorem into our heads, an actual lesson that should be taught in schools is how to not make someone uncomfortable.
It is one thing to make mistakes like this in the early stages of life and be taught what is right and wrong, but in college, people are getting assaulted and it does no good to the person who was a victim to hear an apology.
By then, it is too late and the harm has been done.
Preventive measures need to be taken before students attend college. Those modules we are required to take are easy to gloss over, and no actual information is being obtained. It becomes a chore to learn about the prevention of sexual assault when it should be a lesson.
School is a place for education, and that means places that teach should go beyond the basics of math, science and English, like real world functional skills such as filing taxes, cooking, etc. These also should be taught in schools, and the major importance of prevention of sexual assault should be top priority.
Sexual assault is still arising and is a prevalent issue in society. It should be nipped at the bud in the early stages of life in order to ensure the safety of others.
