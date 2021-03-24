Tech needs to provide regularly scheduled harassment education classes centered around male students to educate them on how to be allies to more victimized students and unlearn certain cultural norms.
I was driving away from my apartment recently when I saw a man walk away from a building on my right. I didn’t pay attention to him at first glance and just thought his pants were sagging scandalously low.
When I drove closer, however, I saw that both his pants and underwear were down. He walked half naked across the street, smiling and holding his pants up with one hand, seemingly without a care in the world.
Needless to say, my jaw was on the floor. Once I parked, I texted my roommates in warning and my friends in shock and mild amusement.
As I continued on with my day, though, I became increasingly upset weighing the gravity of the situation and pondering all the possible alternate outcomes. What if, instead of driving, I was out for a casual walk on a nice afternoon? What if the man was violent?
I felt disgusted and oddly, ashamed. I’m grateful to have access to organizations like RISE on campus that seek to educate and help students tackle these issues, but where’s the cutesy Instagram infographic that shows me how to cope with random indecent exposure?
When a woman is the victim of these traumatic situations, most people’s first response is to shower her with tips and tricks on how to prepare and defend herself, to find ways to let another unsuspecting woman become the victim in that moment and not her.
Less often do we ask, “Why are (some) men the way they are?” I suppose that’s a more hefty and divisive question, but it’s nonetheless one that needs serious consideration.
In another incident on March 16, a Tech student was touched inappropriately by a man while walking in her neighborhood. It was near a park I used to frequent and reading this news shocked me.
I do not claim in any way that these situations reflect Tech students in the slightest. But it’s happening all around us.
In my almost two years at Tech, there have been several incidents where female students have been subject to indecency and worse—and those are just the ones that have been reported.
This speaks to a greater issue of rape culture, the contentious idea of patriarchy and how victimizing behaviors have become so normalized.
A lot of people, specifically women, non-binary and transgender individuals, are unaware of how to defend themselves and how to cope with harassment. We should not shy away from creating spaces for students who are more likely to be victimized.
It’s as much about creating a community of support as it is defending yourself as an individual.
We need to continue the dialogue that Tech organizations like RISE have started and educate students about the dangers they may face on and off campus: getting followed, catcalled and more. And men shouldn’t be left out of the conversation.
Harassment in all its forms is a multifaceted issue that affects all genders in one way or another. Male students can learn a lot from listening to the experiences of their fellow students and learning how to tackle these issues when they occur in their own lives.
In the wake of atrocities, like the March 16 shootings in Atlanta, which according to the alleged suspect and police was a result of his “addiction to sex,” to turn a blind eye to the social systems in place that allow these things to keep happening is a grave disservice to ourselves.
We as a student body must become more outspoken and confront the ugliness we might be complicit in.
