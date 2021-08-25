Dear Students,
One of our goals at Texas Tech is to provide every student with what we call the signature educational experience. That extends well beyond the classroom and into every aspect of being a student at Texas Tech, from involvement in social and academic groups to cheering on our athletic teams. For the last 16 months, much of that has been put on hold or greatly diminished as we dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
I share your excitement of being back on campus with greater opportunities to take advantage of the true Red Raider experience. I thank all of you for the cooperation, flexibility, and perseverance you have shown as we deal with challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented. However, as we return to face-to-face instruction as the primary mode of instruction and campus events at full capacity, we need to make safety a priority. To that end, we are encouraging all eligible members of our campus community to get the vaccine as soon as possible if you have not done so already.
Receiving a vaccine, while strongly encouraged and consistent with Centers for Disease Control recommendations, is voluntary in Texas and is not mandated by the government, as stated in the Governor’s executive order. Face coverings in indoor settings are also optional, and we will continue to offer sanitization stations across campus along with our enhanced cleaning practices.
For those who are on campus for the first time, either as first-year students or because your first year was held online, we welcome you. You have a world of possibilities and experiences ahead, and I encourage each of you to take full advantage of all the resources provided by Texas Tech. These are the experiences and memories that will last far beyond your years as a student.
For those students returning to campus, we are excited to have you back. You truly showed the Red Raider spirit through your actions and efforts during this trying time, and we hope your return will continue to enhance your educational experience.
It is an exciting time for all of us — students, faculty, and staff — to be back on campus. I wish each of you a safe and successful semester.
Sincerely,
Lawrence Schovanec President
Texas Tech University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.