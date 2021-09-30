There was a time that school was an enjoyable place to go to because of the excitement I felt knowing I was going to learn something new. That feeling has changed over time for me, as I now grow anxious knowing I am going to learn new things in college.
I’m anxious because I know that I will be quizzed on this material. While being able to demonstrate my learning in a test is acceptable, it becomes a different story when it feels like my life depends on how I did on a test.
School should not be stressful for students and should be an opportunity for students to grow. In college, the goal is to get the degree, but that degree needs to be earned by knowledge of the students. Tests are not always the greatest way in demonstrating that.
There are possibilities that students cheat on exams and defeat the purpose of the objective of testing, as well as not giving credit where it’s due to students that don’t cheat and put effort into demonstrating what they actually know in an exam.
There is so much material that is taught in each semester. On average, according to the Southern Arkansas University website, a student takes 15 hours per semester. That is about five classes being taken a week.
That is five classes of different content that a student is learning in just 16 weeks; however, students are not typically learning but only trying to pass. While that might be the goal for some, what is the point in earning a degree in your interest, if you are not retaining any information?
Students should still be tested on what they learned, but the pressure and setting they are put in is not ideal. Especially when they went to college for a higher education, meaning they want to expand their knowledge on a certain subject.
If students are learning anything in college, it’s how to pass a class with ease, not any specific material. That is a problem for students who are paying thousands of dollars to learn about a specific subject.
Those going into medicine or law especially should know what they are being taught as they are going out into the world as citizens who help others.
Again, testing can still be a way to track students progress, but the anxiety that tests cost is harmful to students. Students believe that their life and career is over if they do not do well on a test, but what if they were doing great on homework or in class assignments?
Exams or any other testing procedure should not be the only determining factor of a student’s knowledge on a subject. Some professors allow other opportunities, but it should be that way all the way across the academic board.
Students should look at testing material as an opportunity to see what they need to improve on; however, that is not the case for some.
In order to create a more enjoyable environment student, colleges, including Tech, need to ease the minds of students, reminding them that they are already doing well for choosing to educate themselves more, to want to learn and expand our minds.
More practical and other approaches to education should be ways students can demonstrate their newfound knowledge.
An exam on paper is not a great way for students to show themselves off. Real-world applications or practical demonstrations in the student’s future career field is just the way to go. After all, after college, would they continue to take exams or would they need to do real-world, hands-on work?
If a student does not do well on an exam, they should have the opportunity to talk to the professor and TA on what it is they need to improve on. Some students do not even feel comfortable doing that because of the stigma behind bad exam results.
It is not talked about enough that students do not feel comfortable in an environment where they should feel comfortable. Whenever it changed from learning for fun to learning to pass is where the problem is.
College should be an open learning community, where there is no stress if a student does not know everything on an exam. Other opportunities should be enforced where students can show truly show off what they know.
