Football as a sport is in an entirely different breed of its own. Football is a special kind of sport that can make people extremely emotional.
Whether the emotion be elated happiness from your favorite team winning their first game of the season.
Or the complete opposite when your favorite team loses an important football game.
No matter what happens during football season, it is easy to say that the sport brings out a wide array of feelings from the people that watch or attend the games.
That being said, ever a football team achieves victory against their rivals, the celebration of the success bleeds out from the stadium.
When this spread of celebration pours into the community after the game, the following night can become somewhat wild to say the least.
The passion from the game that seeps into the night life of a city like Lubbock can be fun, but sometimes dangerous.
That is why it is important to remember to stay safe during game nights, especially when the home team is victorious.
It is no secret among residents among college students that the nights that precede a winning football game can be a visually wild scene. This is due to the liveliness of the people and their dedication to the sport.
A common activity that people participate in during game nights is going to local bars downtown or near campus. It is a fun way to celebrate the joyous feeling you have with friends or family.
Although, the fun can start to become out of hand depending on how disorderly the people get. This can be verbal confrontation between people or even physical confrontation.
Taking game nights into consideration, it is the utmost importance for the student to be safe during their academic years in college.
Being hurt or injured during your time away from home can cause not only yourself stress and pain, but to the people who care about you as well.
It could sound like a joke to some or some sort of cliche, but dangerous situations like these can happen, especially from the energy a football game gives you.
Being aware of your surroundings on game nights is another important factor when celebrating after football games.
People also like to drive very fast along the streets, zipping past you in a blink of an eye.
Much of these fast cars drive along the front of the school where most of the entertainment and dining is located.
Most cases students walk to these entertainment and dining locations, so making sure to be careful of rapid vehicles is important during game nights.
It is of course crucial to be alert and make an effort to act safe during any day, not just game nights.
It is just these specific nights are ones where the atmosphere is elevated to a higher level, with people acting more on the wilder side of their usual personalities.
Football games are very special when it comes to giving people the opportunity to truly be themselves.
They show off their passion for the team, and depending on the outcome of the game itself, become even more passionate into the night.
However, safety should be the top priority as a student. You prevent yourself from physical or emotional harm, as well as preventing yourself from inflicting it towards others.
Showing off your pride during game nights is a very important and fun activity because it shows how dedicated you are to the school you are attending.
It also shows how enthusiastic you are for your desire in being a part of a community and fostering new relationships.
