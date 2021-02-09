Day one of the impeachment
At noon Central time on Feb. 8, 2021, the U.S. Senate convened to start the impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump. After the usual decorum of the chamber, one question that was set forth to the senators, is this trial constitutional?
The floor was given to the prosecution and the lead House manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Delaware, started the day by giving the opening argument that was followed by a video documenting the events on the tragic day of Jan. 6, 2021.
The prosecution started by citing the Belknap trial. For those who do not know, Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached by the House but was acquitted by the Senate in 1876.
However, the House managers are using this as an argument on why the trial is constitutional as Belknap resigned before the House voted on the five articles of impeachment. However, the House went forward on the vote and impeached him and a Senate trial was held. See the Senate website for more information.
The House case managers are using this as precedent and are saying that it is lawful for Congress to pursue an impeachment trial after a civil officer has left office.
The other key point we are hitting at is that the Constitution says in Section 3, that an officer can be removed and disqualified from office. The House managers are trying to separate this distinction that a civil officer can be either removed from offer and/or be disqualified from other offices.
Former President Trump’s lawyers main defense is that the whole trial is based on hearsay, to paraphrase his words. They brought no hard evidence to the floor but rather a plea to the senators patriotic duty to vote in favors for this trial is not constitutional.
They also showed a video of outdated evidence that showed Democrats calling for impeachment back in 2017.
The House managers were given the chance to rebuttal but declined and instead the vote was called. In the end, 56 senators voted in favor of the trial being constitutional, and 44 opposed the trial.
Opinion
In all honesty, I really did not care about this trial until I saw the video of that eventful day and heard the tragic story of Rep. Raskin. This sparked my interest in the proceedings today, but also that this is my second impeachment to live through and actually get to write about.
I have to say, I was expecting a lot from the House managers, and they delivered. I loved how they explained that there was precedent for this case. Even though it was boring, it was really helpful in understanding the debate.
The video they showed was really hard to see. I remember watching the event unfold, but how the case managers put it together, it put everything in perspective. From the time Trump started his speech, rioters entered the Capitol, it all made sense.
What I found interesting is that Bruce Castor Jr., Trump's defense lawyer, flipped the narrative that the former President was saying during the Capitol riots. He said that the people spoke and changed administrations, which is why President Biden is in office. However, this contradicts for the former President's rhetoric that led to the Capitol riots.
When it came to the actual arguments, I got confused. I understand where they were coming from and where they were going, but it just got confusing. It was an opinion that had no opinion, and yes, I sat through the whole trial.
If the former President did not keep on gaslighting the nation and his supporters, the Capitol riots would not have happened, and we would not be here.
It will be interesting to see how this trial will proceed, but in all honesty, he will likely be acquitted for the facts that the Democrats will have not Republican votes for the required two-thirds votes.
