Q: What is there to do during Homecoming week?
Talking Toro: There is a lot to do during homecoming. There are special events that lead up to the big homecoming game. This year we go against Texas Christian University at 6 p.m. According to the Student Activities Board, there is a homecoming kick off at the Red Raider Plaza at noon on Oct 4. The rest of the week is filled with activities hosted by multiple organizations and opportunities to receive free food and Tech gear. There is a Pep Rally & Bonfire to pump students up for Saturday’s game. There is something to look forward to every day and things you do not want to miss. To keep up to date with everything, visit the SAB website. Also, follow @TexasTechSAB & @ttusub on socials for current and future events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.