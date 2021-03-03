There’s a reason why backpacking through Europe is so doable. The open borders and universal currency, for the most part, helps. But it is the bullet-train system that makes it all happen.
It’s easy to appreciate and even obsess over the European speed train system.
I am speaking about the TGV, the French bullet-train system. I had an opportunity to study abroad in France when I was a sophomore.
Most of my weekends, if I wasn’t working on my project, were hopping on the speed trains and going to another town or even another country to spend my free time.
There is nothing more efficient than traveling by train. Granted, every major port city is hectic with the amount of people and the time crunch. But when you’re traveling 330 kph (205 mph), you really can’t complain.
Just think what that kind of speed would do to improve travel here in Texas. Fortunately, we are expanding on that idea.
Last year, approval for expanding the high-speed train system in Texas became a reality. There’s already tracks in El Paso, San Antonio, Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston. But Texas Central Railroad got approved to build a line directly connecting Dallas to Houston.
By car, it takes three and a half hours to drive from one city to the other, if you make no stops. However, the train ride will be a 90-minute commute.
Of course, the approval has met some heavy opposition and rightfully so. Texas has a proud history in its rural communities and depends on local farmers to supply us with fresh produce.
But with the vast amount of people moving to the Lone Star State and the up-and-coming inventions of vertical farming, the fuss over land should not be an issue.
If we just look at the outcomes from choosing the train system alone, it’s an overall better alternative to transportation.
For one thing, people dramatically decrease their carbon footprint if they take the train. The model train Texas Central Railroad is using for the project, the Japanese Shinkansen bullet train, runs on electricity that is regenerated by the breaks. Meaning, the train uses clean, reusable energy to power itself.
This is beyond cool. If commuters took this option rather than the four-hour car drive, Texas air pollution would decrease significantly.
Also, just think of the number of jobs this project could generate, especially after the economic hit of the pandemic. According to Texas Central Railroad’s website, building the system creates 17,000 jobs in the six-year time frame.
When the train starts operating, the company is predicting, over $10 billion will reenter the U.S. economy.
After 25 years, the system will have contributed $35 billion to the country's total economy. Let alone, potentially boosting green energy infrastructure and innovation to power the train and surrounding areas.
That is so much money. Granted, the only way to get that kind of circulation is if people are on board with this idea.
Just imagine, Lubbock to Austin, or Lubbock to Houston. An eight-hour drive, instantly turned into a hypothetical three-hour train ride.
If Texas Central Railroad has a student discount and weekend discount service like France does for their speed-train, then the train ticket can cost $40 - $80 depending on when you book. No joke.
This is the perfect time too excited for this speed-train. We are seeing an end to the pandemic with this new long-term economic endeavor on the horizon.
Having a speed-train system across Texas will be better for everyone. We just need to stop having tunnel vision and broaden our horizons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.