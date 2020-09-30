The first presidential debate for the 2020 election was a disaster beyond measure. The only true winner of the debate was those who did not watch the debate, being that they saved themselves from seeing grown men argue instead of participating in a civil debate.
Both candidates did not look respectable nor presidential, making the American people who are on the fence about the upcoming election decision even more hard than it already was. Separating the candidates from their political parties and their election platforms, both candidate’s performance was abysmal.
From the get-go, the whole debate was pointless. The first topic they were to talk about was the recent announcement of Amy Coney Barrett to be nominated for The Supreme Court and within the first ten minutes, the debate was not a debate but rather two people having an argument.
Candidate's can be passionate about what they are talking about, but when it becomes one talking over the other, then it’s simply not helpful to any candidate. Trump was the main cause of this, as he would not let Biden or the moderator, Chris Wallace, speak.
There was even a point where Trump was not debating with Biden anymore but instead he was debating with the moderator. This prompted the moderator to remind the president he was the moderator of the event.
However, Wallace also had to step in several times with Biden, asking him to let the president finish what he was saying. I honestly feel sorry for Wallace, because watching the debate was stressful enough. I can’t imagine moderating the event.
Now, we come to the name-calling and snarky comments from both candidates. Biden calling the president a “clown,” and the president using his nickname for Senator Warren made me feel like I was watching kids fight on the playground.
In my eyes, both candidates lost all of my respect for them when they started name-calling but more so when they made snarky comments. It all just felt high school drama and was very mentally draining for the audience.
I don’t want to begin to talk about the ending arguments where Trump started talking about one of Biden’s sons, Hunter Biden, and his record with Moscow and the allegations against him. Biden turned it around and made it seem that the president was bringing in his other son, Beau’s former drug addiction and recovery.
In all honesty, this argument should have not played out on the stage during the debate and should have just stayed in the realm of the media outlets. Like I said, it was not a debate whatsoever, just a bunch of school children fighting.
Only after reading the transcript from USA Today could I follow what the candidates were saying and semi-understand where they were going. I just hope that the next presidential debate is more of a debate than whatever this was.
The future of our nation is at stake, and I would like to see the candidates to realize that before the next debate. This year is already draining for most Americans, and the last thing we need is our presidential candidates make a mockery of America.
No candidate outperformed the other candidate in any form or fashion, Trump didn’t let anyone talk and Biden started name calling. Therefore there was on winner of the debate and the true loser of the debate was America’s reputation and her citizens.
As I said, those voters who are on the fence face a harder decision than they had before this debate. The next two presidential debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22. The vice presidential debate is set for Oct. 7.
