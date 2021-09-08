Mornings are maybe the most important time of the day. The morning is your personal launch pad, preparing you for what you must accomplish in the hours that lie ahead.
Mornings can be indicators of how someone’s day will unfold. Completing tasks like scrambling to eat breakfast or rushing to your closet to throw on your clothes, will most likely place you in a stressed mindset.
This logic of completing morning tasks in an ineffective way also applies when you can be too slow. Crawling out of bed sluggishly or taking too much time to get out the door could place you in an irritable mindset.
However, there is a way to avoid these disastrous routines easily. All it takes is a little dose of self care to be added in your morning schedule.
Self care should be more thought of as a daily tool, rather than an activity that is recommended to be completed every so often. Viewing self care as a tool can help provide the reason we are needing to implementate it in our lives.
When you practice the act of self care daily, you are teaching yourself slowly what is helping you become successful throughout the day. The more you exercise the tasks that are positively assisting you, the more this practice will actually work.
Maybe the biggest misconception about the general idea of practicing self care is that it is too self centered. It’s important to note that our schedules usually revolve around engaging with others on a day-to-day basis.
If you have put yourself in a mood where it can affect others in any sort of negative way, then that creates problems for them, rather than just yourself. Practicing self care on yourself before you end the morning really helps you be a positive source for the people you interact with the rest of the day.
In theory this practice is of course all about you, but in effect, you are consciously helping your peers by projecting a mood that doesn’t mess with their well being.
There are two important types of self care to execute during your mornings. Those types are physical and mental care.
When you wake up the first time on any given day, make sure to construct a peaceful mind before you start on anything. Don’t forget your tasks all together, but instead formulate a plan on how to to get your tasks done effectively in a distressful way.
Allowing yourself this emotional breather can assist you in creating a useful and beneficial blueprint to use for the remainder of the day.
Your other mission is to make sure to treat your body the way it needs to be treated. In order to function properly, your body needs fuel. Let yourself eat something substantial, that will provide you the energy you deserve to operate at your fullest.
College at many times is an overwhelming and stressful experience. It’s an environment where there is always something that needs to be done. Whether that something is for academic or social purposes.
It can be fairly easy to allow this stress to eventually swallow you whole. Anxiety and stress have continued to rise higher and higher more than ever among college students, according to an article done by The Washington Post.
The entire goal of self care is to better improve our lives through beneficial exercises. Though, self care is really a two way street.You are also not only helping yourself out, but you do the peers around you a favor.
It seems that from all of the stress that has been caused from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating college through that ongoing event; now is the perfect time to implement self care in your mornings.
Applying self care to your morning routine will help form your upcoming day into one that will not only be an effective one, but a positive one as well.
