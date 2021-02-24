We are fast approaching the one year anniversary since COVID-19 made its way into the City of Lubbock and when everything sports and academic related was put on hold.
Then over the summer, we saw the rise of many social movements from BLM to transgender rights, and we saw some of these movements make their way into sports.
The Lubbock community even witnessed the Tech men’s football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer teams hosted a walk to show their solidarity for racial injustices. They were given praise for their unity during such a turbulent time, but they were given hell for it as well which raises the question, do politics belong in sports?
Yes, they do and if you don’t like it, then don’t watch sports. There is an argument to be made against it. You can say that you watch sports for entertainment, a means to escape the real world but can you not say the same for movie and TV celebrities?
You go to the movie to escape, but we know that celebrities have political and social platforms that they advocate for and that you may not necessarily agree with. So why would you not expect the same thing from athletes? Why hold them to a different standard?
One where they should be scandal free and not have an opinion about anything, or if they do, to not speak up about it.
Just like celebrities and internet-famous people, they have a social contract with the public. We give them power and influence over us, and in turn, they should use it for the good of our society.
That means they should be advocating for equal rights and social justice. What is the point to be given a platform and not use it to bring awareness to great causes that will help improve the lives of those who do not have a voice?
Who are we to say that athletes can not take a knee because they do not agree with the racial injustices going on around the country. We should be applauding them for their courage and using their platform for good.
Instead, fans get up in arms and call for players to be fired and threaten players online.
With America’s pastime starting to come back after a year-long break, I hope that some athletes start taking a stand and continue the fight that other athletes have courageously fought for.
Baseball has broken many racial boundaries by being one of the first sports to be racially integrated however they do contribute to the systematic racism found in the world of sports.
They have made improvements over the years, but there is always a way for an organization to improve.
